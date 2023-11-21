The newest DLC sets out to continue from the longer ending of Atomic Heart.

The Atomic Heart Story Continues in the Limbo DLC #2, which is set to release some time this Winter. Developer Mundfish released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming DLC, showing off many of the new environments the player (P-3) will encounter. Additionally, the newest DLC sets out to continue from the longer ending of Atomic Heart.

Mundfish Releases New Atomic Heart Limbo DLC Teaser Trailer

The Limbo world lives by its own crazy rules and everything there is connected by one ecosystem 🐳Take a look at its extraordinary beauty, as well as what you're about to encounter 💀The continuation of the #AtomicHeart story and a new gaming experience await you this winter ❄️ pic.twitter.com/h1brRlPPk0 — Mundfish #AtomicHeart (@mundfish) November 21, 2023

Developer Mundfish released a new teaser trailer, showing the environment of their upcoming Limbo DLC. Overall, the new trailer doesn't show anything new in terms of story or gameplay. Despite no combat, the developer did previously mention fighting enemies with “unique weapons”. However, we did get a glimpse of the DLC's setting, Limbo.

Those who played the Atomic Heart Campaign should be familiar, as they visited the location several times during the Campaign. However, it seems to be the main stage for this DLC now. Additionally, it seems players can collect Apples, just like in the first Limbo Section of Atomic Heart at the VDNH.

Warning: Spoiler Alerts For the Atomic Heart Story Below.

The DLC is expected to follow the game's longer ending, where P-3 (Plutonium) decides to confront Dr. Sechenov in Chelomey. In this ending, it is revealed that Char-les, aka Chariton Zakharov had plans far more sinister than Sechenov's Atomic Heart Project. However, before P-3 is able to do anything, Char-les shocks our protagonist, escapes the polymer glove, and merges with the “Jelly Man”. The traitor then proceeds to destroy the Alpha Connectors in what seems like one of the darkest endings in a video game ever.

However, the game's ending includes a final scene where Ekaterina (aka the Robot Twin, or Right) reaches for P-3 in Limbo. It suggests that while Chariton might have won now, there's a light at the end of the tunnel.

And that's where we end up now, in the Limbo DLC.

In case you missed it, here are some screenshots from the second #DLC 🔥 More news comming this month! pic.twitter.com/3R7gy2oxch — Mundfish #AtomicHeart (@mundfish) November 7, 2023

Mundfish announced the DLC back in September during TGS 2023. Since then, the developer slowly released more information and screenshots to keep fans excited. Hopefully, the Limbo DLC gives many fans answers to the game's longer ending.

Mundfish announced a winter release for the Atomic Heart Limbo DLC. Therefore, expect it to drop between December – February. Overall, the developer plans to release four total DLCs for the game. The developers reportedly plan to make a sequel for the game too. Additionally, check out the first DLC, Annihilation Instinct, if you have it. In our review, we gave the first DLC an 8/10.

Atomic Heart launched February 21st for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

