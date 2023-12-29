Milana Vayntrub, or Lily from AT&T faced severe sexual harrassment which prompted a call from Progressive's Flo

Actress Milana Vayntrub, renowned as Lily in AT&T commercials, bravely shared her distressing experience dealing with rampant online sexual harassment, shedding light on the unexpected support she received during a challenging time, NBC reports.

Vayntrub's journey as AT&T's Lily commenced in 2013, but when she returned to the role in 2020 amid the pandemic, she encountered a distressing shift in the online attention directed at her. The New York Times reported a surge in inappropriate and derogatory comments regarding her body and appearance, leading to a distressing wave of “lecherous” and “jeering” behavior online.

The situation escalated to a point where Milana Vayntrub addressed the issue publicly via an Instagram live session in August 2020. She openly disclosed the extent of the harassment, citing instances of sexist comments and requests for nude photos from some followers. In her words, the magnitude of the internet's impact amplified due to the constricted real-world circumstances during that time.

However, amid the tumult, fellow commercial star Stephanie Courtney, recognized as Flo from Progressive, extended her support. Vayntrub expressed gratitude for Courtney's outreach, acknowledging that the call made her feel supported and part of a team during a challenging period.

Reflecting on media portrayals during the ordeal, Vayntrub conveyed her frustration at being depicted as “pleading” with the trolls to stop the harassment. She likened the portrayal to pleading with a departing lover in the pouring rain, emphasizing the distressing nature of the situation.

Despite the distress caused by online harassment, Vayntrub highlighted how portraying Lily for AT&T transformed her life, offering a significant career boost and financial stability. When asked about the trade-off between the benefits and toxicity of the role, Vayntrub affirmed that the positives overwhelmingly outweighed the negative aspects, emphasizing the profound impact the role had on her personal and professional life.