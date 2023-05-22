Aubrey Plaza had a career year in 2022 from giving a stellar performance in Emily the Criminal to then leading a stellar season of The White Lotus for HBO. While she’s a magnetic performer in front of the camera, it looks like Plaza could be gearing up for a turn behind it.

Speaking to Vanity Fair for their June 2023 cover story, Plaza revealed that she’s working on a “big undertaking,” that being a script that she wants to direct. She continued by name-dropping a legend in the rom-com genre when talking about the inspiration for her project, “I’m going in to, like, do some Garry Marshall s**t.”

For those unfamiliar, Marshall was a legendary screenwriter, director, and actor. He began by working on The Lucy Show and The Dick Van Dyke Show but went on to write/direct a number of films like Pretty Woman, Frankie and Johnny, and The Princess Diaries. In many ways, he’s the standard for rom-coms, so seeking inspiration through his work is natural.

Seeing Aubrey Plaza dip her toe into the rom-com would be exciting as many associate her with the personas she had in the likes of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Parks & Recreation, but she has so much versatility as Ingrid Goes West, Emily the Criminal, and even the 2019 reboot of Child’s Play showed.

Earlier this year, Plaza appeared in Guy Ritchie‘s Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre alongside Jason Statahm and Hugh Grant. She also wrapped recently on Megalopolis — Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming epic starring the likes of Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Laurence Fishburne, and many more.