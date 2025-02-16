Auburn basketball is one of the best teams in the country this season. Head coach Bruce Pearl is recruiting to keep things that way. Pearl and the Tigers just landed one of the best scorers available in the country, per On3.

Auburn is getting a commitment from JUCO star guard Abdul Bashir. Bashir is averaging 28 points a game at Casper College in Wyoming. That school is a powerhouse year in and year out in junior college basketball.

Bashir has great size at 6-foot-7. He's from Omaha, Nebraska and had a ton of high-major offers. The star chose Auburn over Texas A&M, Nebraska, Kansas State and several other schools.

“I chose Auburn because Coach Pearl and his staff made me feel like a priority and they have a great resume with people like me and are amazing at developing players,” Bashir said.

The JUCO star says he will immediately help the club's offense.

“I’m a scorer. My most valuable trait is probably my shooting but I can create off the dribble for teammates and myself. Can play any position from the 1-3,” Bashir added.

The commitment is music to the ears of Auburn basketball fans. Auburn has been in the top five of the country this season for virtually the entire year, according to the Associated Press college basketball poll. The team is currently no. 1 in the AP poll.

Auburn basketball is having a year to remember

The Tigers are having arguably their best year under Pearl, and one of the greatest campaigns in school history. Auburn has a chance to head into the SEC tournament as as the no. 1 overall seed in the conference, with a regular season championship under their belt.

Auburn got a huge victory Saturday over no. 2 Alabama. The Tigers won the contest 94-85, behind Johni Broome's double-double. Broome finished the contest with 19 points and 14 rebounds. The game had huge implications in the SEC championship race.

Pearl has made the NCAA tournament the last three years at Auburn. In 2019, he reached the Final Four. The 64-year-old head coach has taken three different NCAA basketball programs to a Sweet Sixteen: Auburn, Tennessee and Milwaukee.

The head coach's resumé was one of the main reasons why he got Bashir to commit to the school.

“I trust Coach Pearl and his staff because because they are very genuine and are in this for the right reasons. They want to teach young men as much as they can about this game of basketball and allow people to grow and get through mistakes,” the guard added.

The future certainly looks bright for Auburn.