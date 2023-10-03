The Auburn football squad put up a good fight against Kirby Smart's Georgia football program in their last matchup. Payton Thorne was all over the place and had an abysmal performance. Hugh Freeze's squad just could not contain the great Bulldogs with their leader in Carson Beck. This may have been their last shot at facing off as Freeze slipped in his latest statement about the SEC football schedule, via The Next Round Live.

“I'll miss playing Georgia every year,” were the words uttered by Hugh Freeze after they lost to the Georgia football program with a 20 to 27 scoreline.

There is still no confirmation from the SEC football committee about the schedule change. But, it seems like a shakeup is brewing on the horizon. This faceoff will surely be missed given its iconic nature and how many Auburn football fans it attracts. It is one of the oldest matchups in college football history. Their iconic showdowns were even given the moniker, the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry.

The history of their showdowns goes as far as 1892 when most college football programs were not even around. Recently, their battles have been lopsided. The Auburn football squad has not won since 2017. Kirby Smart's team has gotten ahold of the last six matchups which is not a good sign for Freeze.

Only the SEC will be able to tell if the matchup will truly be set to end in the near future. For now, all Auburn football faithful have is this mere slip-up from Coach Freeze.