Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze said just three words that got the Tigers players fired up after their win over Arkansas

Auburn football got four touchdowns from Payton Thorne and a defense that held Arkansas to 255 yards in a 48-10 win. But this wasn't just any old win; with their sixth win of the season, Auburn became bowl eligible. Head coach Hugh Freeze let the Tigers hear it after the game:

“We're going bowling!” exclaimed coach Freeze to an eruption of cheers in the locker room. “I'm so proud of the way you practiced…prepared…and I'll tell you, that was the most complete effort. Proud of the coaches on both sides, special teams…it was a complete, complete effort. That does not happen often in this league.”

Auburn football led 14-0 after the game’s first two series thanks to a 75-yard opening drive capped by a 12-yard run by Thorne. Arkansas punted on its first drive and Keionte Scott returned it 74 yards for another quick touchdown.

Auburn football looks like a completely different team than four weeks ago. Payton Thorne is getting more comfortable with the offense, receivers like Rivaldo Fairweather and Ja'Varrius Johnson are stepping up, and the running game is hitting on all cylinders.

During Auburn's current three-game winning streak, Auburn's rushing attack is performing like one of the best running groups in the SEC and it's helping Auburn's quarterbacks, the defense, and the overall buzz around the program.

Auburn ran the ball for 354 yards, including 109 from Jarquez Hunter. The Tigers had 517 yards of total offense.

Auburn has not finished a season with more than six wins since 2019 and with two games to play, including one against New Mexico State, the Tigers appear to be headed for their best season since.