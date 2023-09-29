Year one of the Hugh Freeze era for Auburn football has gone about how most expected so far. The Tigers have been a middle of the pack SEC team in recent years, and it appears that that is still the case. In a conference like that, it's a difficult project to get a team up to the top, and that is the case for Freeze and Auburn. The change isn't going to happen overnight, but Freeze is capable of doing good things with this program.

So far on the year, Auburn football is 3-1 with wins against UMass, Cal and Samford. The Tigers were 3-0 heading into last weekend's game against Texas A&M, but they suffered their first loss of the season in that one, going down 27-10. With the SEC schedule underway, things are ramping up a lot for this Auburn team, and almost every week is going to be a tricky contest from here on out for the Tigers.

Perhaps the most difficult test on the schedule awaits this Auburn football team this weekend. Luckily for the Tigers, they will be at home, but the #1 team in the country is coming to town this weekend: Georgia football. The Bulldogs have won the last two national championships, and they are the favorite to win it again this year. Georgia hasn't looked as dominant as people were expecting so far this season, but they are still undefeated and the team to beat in college football. This is going to be a difficult contest for Auburn, but if they can pull off the upset, Hugh Freeze will be instantly loved by the fan base. Here are three predictions for Saturday's SEC clash.

Auburn will be held under 200 total yards

Auburn's offense has struggled all season long and playing one of the best defenses in the entire country isn't going to be easy. The Bulldogs have built a bruising defense and it can hold even the best offenses in college football to little points, so this isn't what a struggling Auburn team wants to see. Expect the Tigers to have a lot of trouble moving the football on Saturday, and they are going to be held to under 200 yards of total offense.

Auburn will commit two turnovers

One area that has been a struggle for this Auburn football offense has been the turnover problem. For example, in the Tigers' 14-10 win against Cal, they almost let the game get away because of all the turnovers that they committed. Auburn ended up having four in the game. This Georgia football team is elite on the defensive side of the ball and they are going to force this Auburn offense into some critical mistakers. Expect at least a couple of turnovers from the Tigers.

Auburn will lose by three touchdowns

Georgia is a big favorite heading into this game, as they are currently favored by 14.5, but many people expected the spread to be more than that. Expect Georgia to cover this one pretty easily. Yes, the Bulldogs haven't looked as dominant so far this year, and it is a road game, but this Auburn team isn't quite ready to compete with a team like Georgia. The Bulldogs are going to roll in this one and they will easily keep their perfect season going.

Georgia vs. Auburn kicks off at 3:30 ET on Saturday from Auburn, Alabama.