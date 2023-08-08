Auburn Tigers running back Jaquez Hunter is back practicing with the team. Hunter was seen on the field with fellow Auburn football players after missing the first four practice sessions of the Tigers amid an investigation into a possible violation, as noted by Nathan King of 247 Sports.

It can be recalled that the Hunter was linked to an investigation conducted by Auburn last May in connection to a controversial social media account that uploaded explicit videos allegedly with the running back in them. A member of Auburn football was suspended according to a statement provided by the university but it's never been revealed who it was.

In any case, it appears that Hunter has the green light to participate in team activities this offseason ahead of the upcoming 2023 college football season.

Hunter is expected to have a bigger role on offense for the Tigers. He served as a backup to Tank Bigsby in 2022, but with Bigsby now in the NFL, Hunter is slated to be the top option in Auburn's ground attack which was among the best in the nation. With Bigsby leading the Tigers, the team ranked 21st nationally with 198.6 rushing yards per game. Hunter has big shoes to fill following the departure of Bigsby, but Auburn football trusts him to do an admirable job with the ball.

In 2022, Hunter rushed for 668 yards and seven touchdowns on 104 carries. His best game during that campaign was in a road game against the Alabama Crimson Tide in November, rushing for 134 yards on 11 carries.

Auburn football will kick off its 2023 season with a home game against the UMass Minutemen on Sep. 2.