Auburn football gets troubling update on TJ Finley ahead of showdown vs. Missouri

The Auburn Tigers are on schedule to start their SEC schedule this coming Saturday against the Missouri Tigers at home, but it appears that they will take the field minus quarterback TJ Finley. According to Nubyjas Wilborn of AL.com, Auburn football is going to miss the services of Finley because of an upper-body injury he sustained in last weekend’s 41-22 loss at the hands of the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Finley spent the majority of the second half of that game on the bench, though Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin told the media after the contest that it was not due to an injury. In any case, TJ Finley will not see action for at least the upcoming showdown against Missouri.

“He got banged up a little bit in the game. I think some of their guys did as well,” Harsin said. “That’s football; that happens during games and all that, and so guys, I don’t think that impacted too much of the decision to go with Robby at that point. But T.J. was trying to make plays, and Robby came in and did some good things for us.”

Finley took quite a beating in the pocket at the hands of the Nittany Lions, who sacked him a total of four times. He finished the game with just 152 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and an interception while completing only 11-of-19 passes.

While Harsin has yet to name Auburn football’s starter Saturday, the choice will be between Robby Ashford and Zach Calzada.