The college football season has come to an end and the transfer portal is slowly starting to die down just days after the title game. As a result, eyes can turn to National Signing Day in February as high school prospects decide which college they want to go to. The Auburn football program is working hard on both fronts as Hugh Freeze's seat is getting hotter by the year.

Auburn has done well so far in the portal, adding players such as QB Jackson Arnold from Oklahoma and WR Eric Singleton Jr. from Georgia Tech, among others.

Now, the Auburn football program is hosting a pair of four-star players in the Class of 2026, per Tom Loy of 247Sports. Auburn is hosting safety Bralan Womack and cornerback Nassir McCoy, and both of them have offers from the program so far.

McCoy is from Buford High School in Georgia and he also had Alabama checking in on him recently, so it is tough competition. Womack plays at Hartfield Academy in Mississippi and he has interest from Alabama, Ohio State and plenty of other big-name schools.

The Auburn football program is in need of some talent going forward. In 2024, the Tigers finished 5-7 overall with a 2-6 record in the SEC, bringing into question Hugh Freeze's future with the program.

The SEC only got better in 2024 with Oklahoma and Texas joining, and there is no shortage of talented players in the conference. Womack and McCoy are intriguing players to watch in the recruitment world, and Auburn hosting both of them for visits shows they are seriously interested in coming to the program.

If Auburn can land one or both of these players, it would be big pieces for the Class of 2026 as the Tigers try and make some noise in the future amid the recent disappointing seasons.