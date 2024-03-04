Missouri still is looking for their first SEC win as they face Auburn. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Auburn-Missouri prediction, pick, and how to watch.
Auburn comes into the game sitting at 22-7 on the year while sitting 11-5 in conference plays. That places them tied for fourth in the SEC. They have won four of their last seven games, trading wins and losses. In the last seven games, they have wins over Alabama, and South Carolina, but they have fallen to Florida, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
Meanwhile, Missouri comes into the game sitting at 8-21 on the year, but 0-16 in conference play. They have lost 19 of their last 20 games overall, with the only win over Central Arkansas. They have had some close games as of late. Against Florida, they lost by just nine, and then in the last game, they would fall to Ole Miss by six.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Auburn-Missouri Odds
Auburn: -12.5 (-105)
Moneyline: -850
Missouri: +12.5 (-115)
Moneyline: +570
Over: 148.5 (-115)
Under: 148.5 (-105)
How to Watch Auburn vs. Missouri
Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT
TV: SEC Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread/Win
Auburn is ranked sixth in KenPom's adjusted efficiency running this year, sitting 14th in adjusted offensive efficiency and fifth in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Auburn is 16th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting ninth in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio. John Broome is the leader of the offense in terms of points per game. He comes in with 16.3 points per game this year while shooting 55.1 percent on the year. Second on the team is Jaylin Williams. He is averaging 12.8 points per game, while also shooting 57.2 percent this year. Meanwhile, Tre Donaldson leads the team assists this year. He has 3.3 assists per game this year while scoring 6.6 points per game.
Auburn is 51st in the nation in rebounds per game this year, while sitting 68th in the nation in offensive rebounding rate this year. Broome and Williams lead the way here as well. Broome comes into the game with 8.6 rebounds per game on the season. Further, he is averaging over two offensive rebounds per game this year. Williams is second on the team with 4.6 rebounds per game on the season.
On defense, Auburn is 61st in opponent points per game this year, while sitting first in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. K.D. Johnson leads the way in steals this year, coming away with 1.3 steals per game while having just .9 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, Johni Broome has been great on the defensive end as well. He has .9 steals per game this year while adding 2.3 blocks per game this year.
Why Missouri Will Cover The Spread/Win
Missouri comes in ranked 146th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They rank 134th on offense, but 183rd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Missouri is 189th in the nation in points scored per game while sitting 175th in effective field goal percentage. The offense is led by Sean East II. He comes in with 17.5 points per game while shooting well. He is shooting 53.8 percent from the floor, while also shooting 46.6 percent from three this year. East is also the leader in assists per game, with 4.1 assists per game this year. Joining him in shooting well is Tamar Bates. Bates averages 13.6 points per game and is shooting 49.8 percent from the floor, while also shooting 38.7 percent from three this year. Nick Honor rounds out the top-scoring options, with 11.1 points per game this year.
On the glass, Missouri is 342nd in rebounds per game. With Caleb Grill still out of the lineup, it is Noah Carter who leads the way on the boards. He comes in with 4.9 rebounds per game this year. Aidan Shaw is second on the team in rebounds, with 3.7 per game this year.
On defense, there are some positives. While Missouri sits 268th in points allowed per game, they are 24th in blocks per game, while sitting 61st in steals per game. It is Shaw who leads the way here too. He has 1.2 blocks per game this year. Anthony Robinson leads the way in steals coming in with 1.4 steals per game this year, while Sean East II comes in with 1.0 steals per game this year.
Final Auburn-Missouri Prediction & Pick
Missouri has not won in conference play they have been covering the spread more often as of late. They have covered in three of their last five games. Before that, they had covered just one of their prior 11 games. Auburn has been playing well. They have covered six of their last nine, with the only misses being their outright losses. They will not lose to Missouri, so expect Auburn to cover.
Final Auburn-Missouri Prediction & Pick: Auburn -12.5 (-105)