UFC Jacksonville was an action-packed card from VyStar Veteran Memorial Arena yesterday, but one fight unfortunately didn't see a final decision. Hard-hitting heavyweights Justin Tafa and Austen Lane met on the Emmett vs. Topuria Main Card and had fans excited for what was bound to be a banger of a fight. The fight ended prematurely due to an accidental eye poke on Austen Lane's part and squandered what could have been a great scrap. Follow our UFC news for more fight announcements and breaking content!

Coming into the bout, Justin Tafa had won his last three fights by stoppage in the first round. Austen Lane was also coming in off two back-to-back finishes in the first round. Rightfully so, the betting total was over/under 1.5 rounds with the under juiced, meaning this fight was bound to end in the first round. However, just 30 seconds into the fight, Austen Lane unintentionally poked Tafa in the eyes during an exchange.

One of the most brutal eye poke in the UFC ends the fight between Austen Lane and Justin Tafa 😢#UFCJacksonville pic.twitter.com/lnGzKnni1N — Combat Sports Today 📰 (@CSTodayNews) June 24, 2023

Tafa's eye closed shut as he was examined by a ringside physician for almost all five minutes of penalty time. Tafa was unable to see out of his eye, thus forcing referee Dan Mirgliotta to call the fight. Austen Lane was extremely upset with himself and immediately regretted the mistake. Following the fight, Tafa believed he should have been awarded a disqualification victory. However, the poke was clearly accidental and it's unfortunate that it caused such great damage. Since, Austen Lane has issued an apology.

Justin Tafa… I apologize. Not how I wanted it to go down. That shit is on me and I hope your eye is alright. To the city I call home. The energy you gave me as I was walking out will be something I’ll remember the rest of my life. I’m sorry I couldn’t give you show. — Austen Lane (@A_Train_92) June 24, 2023

Austen Lane was formerly drafted to the NFL by the Jacksonville Jaguars and started nine games as a defensive end. He's one of the few former NFL players that have made a swift transition into MMA. Saturday was especially significant for Lane as the fight card was held in his former home of Jacksonville, to which he was eager to show out for the home fans.

The future is unclear for whether this fight will be made again or not. Justin Tafa will have to be sidelined for some time while his eye heals up. As for Lane, it's hard to imagine the UFC coming down on him in any capacity for this, so look for him to be in action again soon.