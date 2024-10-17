ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 99: Anthony Hernandez vs. Michel Pereira kicks off the prelims with a fight in the heavyweight division between Austen Lane and Robelis Despaigne. Lane is still searching for the first win of his UFC career after dropping back-to-back fights meanwhile, Polastri is coming off a loss in her UFC debut as she looks to get her first win inside the Octagon this weekend meanwhile, Despaigne suffered defeat for the first time in his professional career his last time out. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Lane-Despaigne prediction and pick.

Austen Lane (12-5) secured his UFC contract after a first-round TKO victory over Richard Jacobi on the Contender Series in 2022. However, his UFC career hasn’t gotten off to a great start after fighting to a No Contest due to an accidental eye poke in his UFC debut, he lost that rematch against Justin Tafa by knockout and then was subsequently knocked out by Jhonata Diniz after that. Now, Lane will be looking to get the first win of his UFC career when he takes on Robelis Despaigne this weekend.

Robelis Despaigne (5-1) came into his UFC debut with a ton of hype surrounding him as a Bronze Medalist in the Olympics for Taekwondo. He showcased his striking abilities when he knocked out Josh Parisian in 18 seconds but then showed he was still green when he was controlled on the mat by Waldo Cortes-Acosta for his first professional loss. “The Big Boy” will be looking to get back into the win column when he steps inside the Octagon this weekend against Austen Lane at the UFC Apex.

Here are the UFC Vegas 99 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 99 Odds: Austen Lane-Robelis Despaigne Odds

Austen Lane: +270

Robelis Despaigne: -340

Over 1.5 rounds: +195

Under 1.5 rounds: -260

Why Austen Lane Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Jhonata Diniz – KO/TKO

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 12 (11 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

While Robelis Despaigne enters UFC Vegas 99 as the heavy favorite, Austen Lane possesses the tools to pull off a significant upset. Lane’s experience edge could prove crucial, as he’s faced tougher competition and has more octagon time under his belt. Despaigne’s recent loss exposed glaring weaknesses in his ground game, an area where Lane can potentially exploit. Additionally, Lane’s NFL background suggests superior athleticism and conditioning, which could be pivotal if the fight extends beyond the first round2

His path to victory lies in weathering Despaigne’s early storm and implementing a grappling-heavy game plan. If he can avoid Despaigne’s powerful strikes and secure takedowns, Lane could dominate on the ground and potentially secure a submission or ground-and-pound stoppage5. Despaigne’s inexperience in longer fights may also work in Lane’s favor, as his cardio could falter in later rounds. While Lane’s chin has been questionable in the past, his superior fight IQ and well-rounded skill set give him a legitimate chance to hand Despaigne his second consecutive loss.

Why Robelis Despaigne Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Waldo Cortes-Acosta – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 5 (5 KO/TKO)

Robelis Despaigne is poised to bounce back from his recent setback and secure a decisive victory over Austen Lane at UFC Vegas 99. The Cuban Olympian’s exceptional striking prowess, honed through years of taekwondo mastery, gives him a significant edge in the standup game. Despaigne’s imposing 6’7″ frame and devastating power make him a nightmare matchup for Lane, whose chin has proven suspect in past encounters. While Despaigne’s ground game showed vulnerabilities in his last outing, Lane’s limited wrestling skills are unlikely to pose a similar threat.

Lane’s tendency to cycle through various techniques often leaves him exposed, a weakness Despaigne can exploit with his lightning-fast strikes and unorthodox angles. The former NFL player’s athleticism may keep him competitive initially, but Despaigne’s superior striking technique and fight-ending power should ultimately prevail. Expect “The Big Boy” to come out aggressive, looking to overwhelm Lane early and secure a knockout victory, potentially within the first round. This matchup favors Despaigne’s strengths and sets the stage for him to reassert himself as a formidable force in the heavyweight division.

Final Austen Lane-Robelis Despaigne Prediction & Pick

In this heavyweight clash at UFC Vegas 99, Robelis Despaigne’s raw power and striking expertise are likely to prove too much for Austen Lane. While Lane’s experience and well-rounded skill set shouldn’t be discounted, Despaigne’s Olympic-level striking and imposing physical presence give him a significant edge. Expect Despaigne to come out aggressively, looking to land his thunderous shots early. Lane may attempt to weather the storm and implement a grappling-heavy strategy, but Despaigne’s reach advantage and improved takedown defense should keep the fight standing. Unless Lane can drag the fight into later rounds, Despaigne’s superior striking is likely to find its mark to get the quick TKO victory.

Final Austen Lane-Robelis Despaigne Prediction & Pick: Robelis Despaigne (-340), Under 1.5 Rounds (-260)