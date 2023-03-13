Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has become one of the premier offensive threats in the NFL. However, Ekeler may soon no longer be displaying his supreme athleticism with the Chargers.

Ekeler has requested to speak to other teams about a potential trade, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The running back is set to be a free agent following the 2023 season. With Ekeler and the Chargers at an impasse in extension talks, Ekeler has begun thinking about his life post-Los Angeles.

Over his six-year NFL career, Austin Ekeler has rushed for 3,727 yards and 34 touchdowns. He’s also caught 389 passes for 3,4478 yards and 29 additional scores. Ekeler is one of the best pass-catching RBs and overall weapons in the NFL.

Ekeler is coming off of a season in which he rushed for a career-high 915 yards and 13 touchdowns. He may have just one year left on his contract, but Ekeler is still a valuable asset in today’s NFL. As these three teams look to put the finishing touches on a potential Super Bowl run, Austin Ekeler may be the missing piece.

The Bills enter the offseason with a few question marks at the running back position. While Buffalo’s offense is explosive, it has a chance to improve even further with Ekeler.

Buffalo’s leading rusher last season was Devin Singletary. However, he ran for just 819 yards and five touchdowns. With Singletary now a free agent, the Bills could lose their starting runner. Buffalo could look to not only fill a hole but upgrade in Ekeler.

The Bills did use a second-round pick on James Cook in 2022. As a rookie, he ran for 507 yards and two scores. Cooks did a bit of damage through the air too, with 21 grabs for 210 yards and two scores. Cook certainly has potential as a future piece in Buffalo’s running back room.

However, Ekeler gives the Bills a sure thing. The Bills are a team with true Super Bowl aspirations and a team who knows their playoff window is right now. Ekeler gives Buffalo another exciting piece for Josh Allen to work with.

Despite their loss in the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles were still one of the best teams in the NFL this past season. Adding a star playmaker like Ekeler could help push Philly over the top.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is the Eagles’ top runner. This past season, the QB rushed for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns. However, Philadelphia could still use a compliment to Hurts. Ekeler is a strong runner in his own right. But his pass-catching ability would mesh well with Hurts’ running ability.

Miles Sanders was the Eagles’ top running back in 2022. He ran for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns which were both career-highs. However, Sanders is set to be a free agent. If he walks, Philly would be in need of a new lead man in their running back room.

Austin Ekeler would fill that role. The Eagles saw how much trading for Christian McCaffrey helped the 49ers. As Philly looks to stay on top of the NFC, adding Ekeler would help them keep their spot.

While the Bills and Eagles are focused on just one main free agent running back, the Miami Dolphins are faced with a whole different issue. Miami is set to see all of their RBs hit free agency, making their Ekeler fit arguably the strongest.

Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson and Myles Gaskin are all currently unrestricted free agents. Salvon Ahmed is an unretsricted free agent. Entering the offense, running back is one of the most glaring holes on Miami’s roster.

Even if the Dolphins were to bring any of those RBs back, Miami could still use a bit of an upgrade at the position. This past season, Miami’s rush offense ranked 25th in the NFL, averaging 99.2 yards per game. As the Dolphins look to build their offense around QB Tua Tagovailoa, Ekeler would give him a pristine target to throw to.

The Dolphins already have a pair of top flight WRs in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Adding Ekeler to the mix would not only fill a massive hole but give Miami one of the scarier offenses in the NFL.