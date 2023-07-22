Austin Peay football player Jeremiah Collins died in a single-car crash Friday night, via ESPN. The cornerback was an incoming freshman out of Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Police say Collins' vehicle rolled multiple times while he was getting off a highway near the university in Clarksville. There was no evidence found suggesting he was under the influence. The entire Austin Peay community is mourning the loss of the 18-year-old.

“We are all devastated and heartbroken by the loss of Jeremiah Collins,” Governors head coach Scotty Walden said in a statement Saturday. “Jeremiah was an outstanding young man who brought an incredible attitude and energy every day. We grieve with the Collins family for their tragic loss and lift them up in prayer.”

Austin Peay mourns the loss of Jeremiah Collins, a freshman football player, who passed away last night.https://t.co/ooiXHf0FHz — Austin Peay Governors (@letsgopeay) July 22, 2023

The school and program is pledging to do what they can to help Collins' family deal with the indescribable pain they are feeling following this tragedy.

“All of our thoughts and prayers are with the Collins Family today,” APSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison said. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Jeremiah, and we will do everything we can to support his friends, family, and teammates at this time.”

Jeremiah Collins was a notable high school recruit originally from Louisville, Kentucky. He switched to Oakland HS and drew plenty of national attention. The defensive star was recruited by the University of Louisville before committing to Austin Peay football to join the program in its quest for ASUN Conference supremacy.

The impending season does not hold any relevance at this moment, though, as Collins' family and the university grieve during this unimaginably trying time.