Cody Rhodes is set to face off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. This main event has been hyped up for months, with Cody Rhodes being presented as the man who can finally dethrone Roman Reigns and end his reign of terror.

Since the beginning of the Bloodline storyline, nobody knew how this story would end. Roman Reigns hasn’t been pinned in over four years, and each challenger that has stepped up to Roman has lost. Reigns has been untouchable since winning the Universal Championship in 2020. His 900+ day reign as Universal Champion will go down as one of the most dominant runs in wrestling history.

Despite Cody Rhodes being hyped up as the man to finally defeat Roman Reigns, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory believes another superstar should be the one to dethrone him. During a recent interview with Riju Dasgupta, Theory says he believes that the Bloodline’s own Jey Uso should be the one to take the titles off Reigns.

“Look at where Jey’s come from in the past let’s even say two years, the level that he’s on,” Theory said. “He’s always been on a great level, but you just see him shining and, honestly, man, I know they say there’s nobody that can take those titles from Roman, but it could be someone standing right next to him. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

I’ll tell you what, Austin Theory makes a lot of sense. The improvement from Jey Uso over the last few years has been undeniably impressive. Jey went from being a tag team wrestler to a main event star. There’s a reason he got the nickname Main Event Jey. Jey was among the first superstars to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship in 2020. The entire Bloodline storyline started with Jey Uso coming up short and being forced to fall in line with the Tribal Chief.

Along the way, WWE has continually teased Jey Uso betraying Roman Reigns and the Bloodline. With Sami Zayn added to the mix, fans began to believe both Zayn and Uso would team up to take down the Tribal Chief. Although Jey Uso and Sami Zayn are set to battle at WrestleMania with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line, there’s still a possibility that Jey will eventually turn on Roman Reigns.

If Roman Reigns loses his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania, that doesn’t mean the Bloodline storyline will end there. The same can be said if The Usos lose their Undisputed Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania. The story will continue, whether all members of the Bloodline have championships or not.

Since rejoining the Bloodline, there has been tension between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns. Although they are back together now, that doesn’t mean they’ll always be on the same page. Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns before Jey Uso could, and he keeps reminding him of that. Although Jey denies he would betray Roman, you have to wonder if he’s telling the truth. Jey Uso has had to fall in line for years and take orders from his Tribal Chief. After WrestleMania, whether Roman is the champ or not, we can still see Jey Uso betraying his cousin.

Personally, I would have preferred this upcoming WrestleMania main event to be for only one championship. Roman Reigns is so close to surpassing 1000+ days as Universal Champion. It would be a shame if he lost that title before hitting that milestone. Cody Rhodes returned to WWE to win the WWE Championship, not the Universal Championship. If the main event of WrestleMania was just for the WWE Championship and Roman remained Universal Champion, then Jey Uso dethroning Reigns would’ve been a real possibility.

They could pull a massive swerve on the fans and have Roman Reigns retain his championships at WrestleMania. As unlikely as this would be, Roman would continue his reign and cement himself as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. If this were to happen, nobody else on the roster should dethrone Roman Reigns more than Jey Uso.

The whole Bloodline storyline started with Jey Uso and could end with Jey Uso. One of Roman’s first challengers for his Undisputed Championship was Jey Uso, and the man that could take the belts off of him could also be Jey Uso. If WWE decides to keep the belts on Roman, Uso must be the man to dethrone him.

