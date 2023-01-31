After just two years since its initial announcement, AutoChess Moba is dead. Officially announced by the developers themselves, AutoChess Moba development has ceased and access to the game will be halted in February.

The AutoChess saga has ended, and it turns out that the franchise isn’t strong enough to spread to Moba, much less to other genres. Albeit initial reception to the AutoChess Moba announcement was warm, the game itself ended up being nothing special but just another Mobile Legends clone with AutoChess heroes. The game didn’t garner high critic or user scores, and it struggled to maintain a strong player base. The game simply declined over time as the Moba market continues to get saturated by the frequent release of new games.

According to the game’s Twitter announcement, the game will stop allowing DLC purchases from all platforms and top-ups will be disabled on January 30, 2023. Then, AutoChess Moba will be removed from all app stores by February 6, 2023. Finally, access to the game will be disabled by February 28, 2023, disallowing any log-ins and play of the game. After the servers shut down, players who have linked their accounts to their Dragonest accounts will be able to convert their remaining Donut virtual currency into DN Gold.

Still, the announcement of its shutdown has been met by surprise as it didn’t seem like the game is going anywhere any time soon. In fact, AutoChess Moba just received a new hero this month, so the news that the game is coming to a close came out of the left field.

AutoChess fans showed their support for the game and expressed their disappointment with the game’s shutdown.

Man, I'm sad to hear that even though I couldn't deal with the excessive lagging. I've loved the idea of bringing something closer to dota for mobile, but the game seemed super raw sadly, and I love you guys for creating the auto chess genre, which is something ppl often forget — Allan Pitanga (@Allan_Pitanga) January 30, 2023

Some fans are still asking the game developers to come back stronger next time after they fix the issues that are plaguing the game.

I can respect this if you're gonna come back again, whenever that may be, because the game is excellent, minus those problems. Solve them and give us the game back, please don't give up. And, thank you. — elektron1x (@elektron1x) January 30, 2023

While some fans admitted that the game is dead on arrival because it had nothing special going for it.

Well it was DOA day 1. 🙁 It has nothing to write home either. The appeal wasn't there. — Panda-Punda (@iamDPanda) January 30, 2023

While the game is shutting down in February, you can still download the game and play for a week more from the game’s Play Store page.