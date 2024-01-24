Ava DuVernay spoke about the impact of the #OscarsSoWhite campaign on the Academy Awards.

After the #OscarsSoWhite campaign, the Academy Awards changed. One of the Board of Governors, Ava DuVernay, has spilled on the impact that had on the awards show.

A more diverse field

Talking to Rolling Stone, DuVernay was asked about Selma, which was snubbed at the Oscars nearly a decade ago. This may have ignited the #OscarsSoWhite campaign, and she is now a part of the Board of Governors for the Academy Awards. She acknowledged the amount of films being made, but not whether or not the campaign landed.

“[There are] some really beautiful films in the mix this year, and I think the other thing that I like to focus on is the fact that the films are being made,” DuVernay said. “The filmmakers are finding ways to amplify their stories, their voices, and are fortunate to be a part of that group.”

Since the #OscarsSoWhite, the Academy Awards have become more diverse. While she didn't tackle that issue directly, DuVernay has helped engineer the change being on the Board.

Ava DuVernay is an Oscar-nominated filmmaker. She made her directorial debut in 2010 with her film, I Will Follow. Since then, DuVernay has directed four feature films and two feature documentaries including 13th. Her 2014 film Selma was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.

She also made her way into franchise blockbuster filmmaking. DuVernay directed Disney's adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time. The film grossed $132 million worldwide at the box office.

Her most recent film, Origin, was written, produced, and directed it. Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jon Bernthal, and Vera Farmiga star in the film.