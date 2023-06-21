Pop singer Ava Max is speaking out about an incident that occurred during a live performance in Los Angeles. While on stage, a fan rushed the stage and slapped her, making contact with her forehead. Despite security quickly intervening, the encounter left Max with an injury—a scratch to her eye, TMZ shares.

Ava Max was slapped in the eye by a fan while performing in Los Angeles last night. This comes just a few days after Bebe Rexha had a phone thrown at her face. pic.twitter.com/0yWZvPTqwp — PopCentral (@popcentral_) June 21, 2023

Taking to Twitter, Max shared her experience with her fans, expressing her disappointment in the incident. She tweeted, “He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He's never coming to a show again. Thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!”

Cellphone footage of the incident, captured by audience members and shared on social media, circulated online, drawing comparisons to a recent incident involving singer Bebe Rexha. Just a few days earlier, Rexha was struck by a thrown cell phone during her rooftop concert in New York City. The perpetrator was subsequently charged with assault.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In the case of Ava Max, the individual who attacked her was swiftly removed from the stage by security. TMZ reports that he did not intend to harm Max but rather wanted to “hold her,” which is also considered illegal.

Despite the unsettling incident, Ava Max remains focused on her music career. She is currently on tour to support her latest album, Diamonds & Dancefloors. Following her performance in Los Angeles, Max is scheduled to perform at San Francisco's Fillmore on June 22.

Fans and fellow artists have expressed their support for Ava Max, condemning the behavior of the individual who assaulted her. Concertgoers' safety and security continue to be paramount concerns, with incidents like these highlighting the need for enhanced measures to protect performers and maintain a safe environment during live shows.