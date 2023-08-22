The Colorado Avalanche entered the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs as the defending champions. As such, Colorado expected to go far in the postseason. Not just because of their standing as defending champions, but also because of the immense talent on their roster. However, their Stanley Cup title defense ended after just one round.

It was a bit of a tough year for the Avalanche overall. Despite their record, Colorado had a rough going in the regular season. The team struggled with injuries all year long. And they played without captain Gabriel Landeskog the entire season. Unfortunately, they'll play without him in 2023-24 as well.

That said, the Avalanche are still a fantastic hockey team. It's hard to imagine the Avs not competing for a division title in 2024. And they certainly could make another deep run in the playoffs if they remain healthy. However, as with any contending team, Colorado has to make a major swing to get there.

Forward depth

Colorado's biggest roster concern this upcoming season is their forward depth. Colorado added players such as Ross Colton, Ryan Johansen, and Jonathan Drouin to the mix. However, they also lost a great deal of forward depth this summer.

J.T. Compher left for the Detroit Red Wings in NHL Free Agency. Others to depart include Evan Rodrigues, Lars Eller, Denis Malgin, and Alex Newhook. Colorado certainly added players, but there may have been no net gain.

Drouin likely plays a larger role in Colorado than expected. He is a former junior teammate of Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon. Colorado certainly could try cashing in on their chemistry this upcoming season.

Colton and Johansen likely find roles in the middle-six. Both players can play center or kick over to the wing if needed. For what its worth, Drouin also could play down the middle for the Avalanche.

The overall point is that the Avalanche have options if they want to swing for a big fish on the trade market. And there's one player who certainly makes Colorado's forward group much more formidable.

Colorado's ideal trade target

The Avalanche must trade for Elias Lindholm. Lindholm's name has swirled around the rumor mill a ton this summer. These rumors have stemmed from reports indicating that the veteran center is not likely to re-sign with the Calgary Flames.

Lindholm hits the open market this summer. If extension talks fail to bring forth an agreement, the Flames are likely to shop Lindholm around at the NHL trade deadline unless they are in contention. However, the Avalanche would benefit from bringing the 28-year-old in right now.

Lindholm's arrival in Colorado gives the team some more options. He can play as the second-line center, moving Johansen to the wing. Or, it could move Johansen down to the third line and play center. Colton then moves to the third-line wing.

Lindholm has proven he can play at a high level in the top six. He is not far removed from producing at a point-per-game level while playing a full 82 games. With the talent the Avalance have, there's certainly no reason Lindholm can't thrive.

Of course, this is all easier said than done. Colorado likely wouldn't want to take on all of Lindholm's cap hit. And they especially wouldn't want to make this move unless they can sign the 28-year-old to an extension. That said, Colorado would certainly benefit from working something out with the Flames and acquiring Elias Lindholm before the 2023-24 NHL season.