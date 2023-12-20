Devon Toews dropped a huge bomb in the Avalanche locker room Tuesday night after Colorado's loss to the Blackhawks.

The Colorado Avalanche have one of the best records in the league and are one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. Despite that, there is heavy frustration when the team loses, as expressed by Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews after Colorado's loss on Tuesday night.

The Avalanche blew a lead on the road to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday and Toews went after some teammates talking to reporters after the game.

“I think we got some guys who think they’re playing well and I think they’re kidding themselves at this point,” Toews said, per Jesse Montano. “It's frustrating to play out there when you've got guys who think they are playing well.”

Toews also said those players can be unpredictable and hard to play with. Chemistry has been a problem for the Avalanche this season, and that seems to be boiling over again as the new year approaches.

The Avalanche are tied on points with the Dallas Stars for first place in the Central Division. Only two teams have scored more goals than Colorado.

Toews has 16 points in 32 games in his sixth NHL season and fourth with the Avalanche. The Quinnipiac University alum posted 107 points over the previous two seasons. He also has 45 points in 67 career postseason games.

It is unclear who Devon Toews is talking about, but it can be presumed that there is plenty of chatter in the Avalanche locker room as the team heads home. Colorado is still one of the best teams in the NHL and this shouldn’t derail their chances at winning another championship.

Toews may well have to clear the air at some point before the Stanley Cup Playoffs start and if he doesn’t the Avalanche might have a hard time sticking together.