The Colorado Avalanche aren't off to the best start this season, but it appears they will get a key player back in the fold soon.

Valeri Nichushkin just returned to Denver and will begin skating on his own, the team announced Saturday. He's currently in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and is also serving a six-month suspension for off-ice issues.

Nichushkin initially left Colorado in the 2023 playoffs against the Seattle Kraken after an incident with a woman at a hotel. He returned in March but a failed drug test resulted in the 29-year-old heading into the Player Assistance Program's third stage in May. He's eligible to return in mid-November.

Avalanche GM Chris McFarland voiced his excitement before Opening Night to have Nichushkin on the ice again for the organization. He's still one of Colorado's best forwards and they're simply a better team with him available. The Avs are just 1-4-0 so far, despite most of their games taking place at Ball Arena.

Last season, the Russian had 28 goals and 25 assists in 54 games played before he was removed from the lineup during the playoffs. That was his best campaign to date. Nichushkin was a crucial piece for the Avalanche during their Stanley Cup run in 2022. The winger is in the third year of an eight-year deal which pays him just over $6 million per season.

In other news, netminder Kaapo Kähkönen is practicing with Colorado for the first time on Saturday. The club claimed him off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets recently. He spent the '23-24 season with the San Jose Sharks and the New Jersey Devils.

The Avalanche are back in action on Sunday evening against the Sharks. They finally notched their first victory on Friday, beating the lowly Anaheim Ducks in OT. Nathan MacKinnon scored the winner in thrilling fashion.