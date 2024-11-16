Valeri Nichushkin made his 2024-25 season debut on Friday night after spending six months in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHLPA Player's Assistance Program. And although it was a 5-2 loss to the Washington Capitals at Ball Arena, the Colorado Avalanche forward is just happy to put a difficult period behind him.

“It was tough,” Nichushkin told reporters after the defeat, including The Denver Post's Corey Masisak. “A lot of work. A lot of things. I think I have made huge progress with my mental health and hope that it never happens again.”

The Russian continued: “I spent (the) last six months pretty much working every day. I have people in Russia I work with (year round) and we have made huge progress. I have changed my lifestyle, change in how (I) workout in gym. A lot of different things. I feel amazing. I feel like my mind is in the right spot right now. My shape, even like today — I was thinking it would be way harder, but I feel pretty good.”

Nichushkin played just under 20 minutes in his season debut, registering a shot on goal and a hit. He skated on the second line with Casey Mittelstadt and Jonathan Drouin along with the second powerplay unit.

It was Nichushkin's first taste of game action since he was suspended and returned to the player assistance program ahead of Game 4 of Round 2 against the Dallas Stars in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Avs lost that series in six games.

Nichushkin was excellent in the 2023-24 regular-season, amassing 28 goals and 53 points in just 54 games. But he was suspended again during the campaign and placed in Stage 2 of the program.

The hope is that Nichushkin can remain a fixture in Colorado's lineup for the foreseeable future as the team looks to bounce back from a mediocre start to the 2024-25 campaign.

Valeri Nichushkin's return was a tough loss for Avalanche

The Avalanche are back to .500 at 9-9 after losing to the Capitals at home on Friday night — that's good enough for fourth place in the Central Division. The club has been riddled with injuries and absences, although all of Nichushkin, Drouin and Miles Wood are now back in the lineup.

Colorado remains without Ross Colton and captain Gabriel Landeskog; the latter hasn't played in over two years. But Nichushkin should be a catalyst for this roster once he gets back up to speed.

“I am in Denver the last month, so spending time with the guys is amazing,” Nichushkin said, per Masisak. “It’s been a very tough time in my life so I am kind of enjoying it right now. The guys had so many good words to support me from the first day. It’s a huge help.”

Although he didn't stand out on Friday night, the Avs will be thrilled to get a player of Nichushkin's caliber back in the lineup.

“I thought he was OK,” head coach Jared Bednar said of the Russian. “I thought (Drouin) was OK, too. I wasn’t expecting perfection from those guys. [Nichushkin] has got to continue down his path and hopefully survive the season and beyond that, keep being a major contributor to our team.”

Nichushkin and the Avalanche will look to right the ship during a four-game road trip that begins against the Flyers in Philadelphia on Monday.