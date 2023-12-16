We're at Canada Life Centre to share our NHL odds series, make an Avalanche-Jets prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Colorado Avalanche will head to the ‘Great White North' to face the Winnipeg Jets. We're at Canada Life Centre to share our NHL odds series, make an Avalanche-Jets prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Avalanche routed the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Wednesday night. Initially, the Avs scored five minutes in when Mikko Rantanen scored a goal. Valeri Nichushkin added a goal later, along with Miles Wood, to make it 3-0. Eventually, the Avs held steady and finished the rout. Rantanen finished with one goal and two assists, while Nichushkin finished with two tallies. Also, Nathan MacKinnon finished with two helpers. Goalie Ivan Prosvetov finished with 29 saves. Overall, the Avalanche finished with 29 shots on goal while winning 50 percent of their faceoffs. The Avs also went 1 for 2 on the powerplay and 2 for 2 on the penalty kill. Likewise, they had nine hits and blocked 21 shots.

The Jets defeated the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on the road on Wednesday. Initially, they trailed 2-0 to start the game. But the Jets scored three straight goals in the second period, including two by Nikolaj Ehlers. In the end, Ehlers finished with two goals and two assists, while Mark Scheifele had two goals and one assist. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves to preserve the win. However, the Jets struggled in the faceoff circle, winning only 37 percent of their draws. The Jets went 0 for 2 on the powerplay while going 3 for 4 on the penalty kill. They also leveled 22 hits and blocked 22 shots.

The Jets defeated the Avalanche 4-2 on December 8, 2023. Overall, the teams have split the last 10 games. The Avalanche and Jets have had a blowout result (a winner by three or more goals) in 9 of 10 games. Amazingly, the Avalanche defeated the Jets 5-1 in their last game at the Canada Life Centre while the Jets defeated them 5-0 in the game before that.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Jets Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+184)

Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-225)

Over: 5.5 (-138)

Under: 5.5 (+112)

How to Watch Avalanche vs. Jets

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: ALT2 and ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Avalanche Will Cover The Spread

The Avalanche are still scoring at a high rate, ranking third in goals. Also, they are fifth in shooting percentage. The Avalanche tend to struggle on the extra-man attack, going 18th on the powerplay. Significantly, MacKinnon has remained excellent, scoring 12 goals and 29 assists, including one powerplay conversion and two game-winning goals. MacKinnon has also been excellent in the faceoff circle, winning 222 draws and losing 232. Meanwhile, Rantanen has scored 14 goals and 23 assists, including three powerplay snipes and four game-winning goals. Rantanen has won 83 faceoffs and lost 79. Also, defenseman Cale Makar has tallied eight goals and 29 assists, including four powerplay tallies. Nichushkin has tallied 12 goals and 13 assists, including six powerplay markers.

The Avalanche are 14th in goals against. Also, they are great on the penalty kill, ranking sixth. Alexandar Georgiev will likely make the start today and comes in with a record of 14-7-1 with a 3.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .896.

The Avalanche will cover the spread if they can generate some offense and get some shots past Hellebuyck. Then, they must avoid giving up too many shooting lanes.

Why The Jets Will Cover The Spread

The Jets will come into this game ranking 15th in goals and 11th in shooting percentage. Additionally, they are 24th on the powerplay. The Jets have to perform without Kyle Connor, who is out for a few weeks because of a knee injury. Scheifele leads the charge with 11 goals and 20 assists, including four powerplay snipes. Likewise, he has won 276 draws and lost 266. Josh Morrissey has been solid, with five goals and 19 assists, including one conversion on the powerplay.

The Jets are one of the elite teams in the NHL at preventing goals, ranking third in goals against. Despite this, they struggle on the penalty kill, ranking 27th on the penalty kill. Hellebuyck likely takes the net today and comes in with a record of 14-6-1 with a 2.42 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916.

The Jets will cover the spread if they can generate some early offense and find some shooting avenues against the Avalanche. Then, they must avoid taking any penalties. They absolutely cannot let MacKinnon Or Rantanen get some open shots on them.

Final Avalanche-Jets Prediction & Pick

These games always seem to produce a blowout, which usually involves a lot of goals. Overall, the teams love to score and both get a lot of opportunities. Expect the game to produce six goals or more, with plenty of firepower.

Final Avalanche-Jets Prediction & Pick: Over: 5.5 (-138)