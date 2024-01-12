The Colorado Avalanche start a five-game road trip as they face the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Maple Leafs prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Avalanche comes into the game sitting at 27-13-2 on the year, sitting second in the Central Division. They have won six of their last seven games, scoring well overall. Last time out, it was the defense that got them the win though as they faced the Vegas Golden Knights. Valeri Nichushkin scored on the power play in the first period, and then on the power play again in the second. In the third, Logan O'Connor made it 3-0 as Alexander Georgiev saved all 25 shots he faced and the Avalanche won 3-0.

Meanwhile, The Maple Leafs are 21-10-8 on the year and have won four of their last five. Last time out, they faced the New York Islanders. Last time out, they faced the New York Islanders. Kyle Palmieri scored just 40 seconds into the game, but Bobby McMann scored to tie it up in the first period. In the second, Auston Matthews would score twice in the first 2:40 of the period to make it 3-1. Still, the Islanders tied it up in the period. There were no goals in the third, leading to overtime, where the Islanders scored to take the win.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Maple Leafs Odds

Colorado Avalanche: +1.5 (-245)

Moneyline: -104

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -115

Over: 6.5 (-130)

Under: 6.5 (+106)

How to Watch Avalanche vs. Maple Leafs

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLNetwork

Why The Avalanche Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Avalanche are third in the NHL in goals per game this year, with 3.64 goals per game this year. Nathan MacKinnon leads the way for them this year. He comes in with 22 goals on the year with a team-leading 45 assists, good for 67 points. He has also been solid on the power play, with five goals and 23 assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Valeri Nichushkin is tied with MacKinnon for the team lead in goals this year. He also has 22 goals, with 20 assists, good for 41 points. He has also led on the power play, with 13 goals and three assists this year. Nichushkin is one of four players on the team with over 40 points this year.

One of those guys is Mikko Rantanen. He comes in with 21 goals and 32 assists on the year. That is good for 53 total points, second on the team. He has been great on the power play as well, with nine goals and 18 assists on the power play. Rounding out the top scorers is defenseman Cale Makar. Makar has nine goals this year with 39 assists, good for 48 points. Like the other top scorers, he has been solid on the power play, with four goals and 18 assists. He is joined on the blue line by Devon Toews, who has six goals and 18 assists this year, making him fifth on the team in points with 24.

The Avalanche are ninth in the NHL on the power play, with a 25 percent conversion rate, but 40 power-play goals. Meanwhile, they are eighth in the NHL on the penalty kill, with an 82.9 percent success rate on the year.

The Avalanche are scheduled to start Alexander Georgiev in goal today. He is 23-9-2 on the year with a 2.88 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. His wins total is first in the NHL this year. Georgiev has been fair in January so far. He has 3.01 goals against average and a .883 save percentage. but he is 4-1-0 on the month.

Why The Maple Leafs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Maple Leafs are fourth in the NHL in goals per game this year, with 3.56 goals per game this year. Auston Matthews leads the team in terms of goals this year. He comes in with 33 goals on the year with 15 assists, good for 48 total points, second on the team. His 33 goals leads the NHL. Further, he has been solid on the power play with nine goals and five assists this year. Joining him in scoring well is William Nylander. Nylander comes in with 21 goals of his own, with 36 assists, a total of 57 points. He has six goals and 15 assists on the power play as well.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Marner is having a solid year as well. He has 17 goals on the year, and with 28 assists, he sits third on the team in total points. He is also one of three guys with five or more power-play goals, coming in with five power-play goals and six assists. Marner is also one of five guys with more than ten goals this year. Another one of them is John Tavares. He comes in with 12 goals and 22 assists, good for 34 total points. Meanwhile, they are joined by Calle Jarnkrok. Jarnkork comes in with ten goals and nine assists on the year.

Toronto sits sixth in the NHL this year on the power play, with a 26.7 percent conversion rate and 31 power-play goals. Still, they have struggled on the penalty kill, sitting 25th with a 76.8 percent success rate.

Martin Jones is scheduled to be in goal for this game. He is 8-3-1 on the year with a 2.15 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage. Both of those marks are second in the NHL this year. This month, he has a .949 save percentage and a 1.39 goals-against average. Jones has also gone 4-0-1 with the only loss being his worst performance of the month last time out, giving up four goals and 30 shots.

Final Avalanche-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

The Maple Leafs seemed to have found some answers in goal with Martin Jones. He has been wonderful this month, but still, for as poor as Alexander Georgiev can play, there is a reason he leads the NHL in wins this year. The offense in front of him is amazing. That could be enough to get them the win. Still, the only recent loss for them saw a ton of goals on the other end. Which is highly likely in this one as well. The best play in this one is not on a side, but taking the over.

Final Avalanche-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Over 6.5 (-130)