The Colorado Avalanche are still undefeated as they look to keep it going against the Pittsburgh Penguins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Penguins prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Avalanche are 6-0 this year and have been dominant all year. They have had just one game this year that was within one goal, and that was the second game of the year on the road to the Sharks. Since then, they have scored four or more goals in every game, while winning by two or more goals in every game since then. The Avalanche have been great on the road this year. They have won their last 14 road games and can break the NHL record with a win in this one.

The Penguins come in at 2-4 on the year. Overall, they have lost their last three games, and been struggling. They lost by three to the Red Wings, then lost by two to the Blues. Last time out, they faced the Dallas Stars. The Penguins got up 1-0 in the first, but the Stars scored two in the second, and another two in the third. In that game, they got plenty of shots on the next, but could not find a way to score, while they allowed four goals on 34 shots to take the loss.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Avalance-Penguins Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -144

Pittsburgh Penguins: +120

Over: 6.5 (-122)

Under: 6.5 (+100)

How to Watch Avalanche vs. Penguins

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Avalanche Will Win

The top line for the Avalanche has been great this year. It is anchored by Artturi Lehoknen, Nathan MacKinnon, and Valeri Nichushkin. Lehoknen comes in with two goals and four assists on the year while being solid on the power play, with a goal and three assists. MacKinnon comes in with four goals and three assists on the year, with two of the assists coming on the power play. Nichushkin has a goal and six assists on the year.

Still, the top two producers do not sit on the top line. Miko Rantanen has five goals already this year. That leads the team, as does his seven assists on the season. He has a plus-six rating this year and has played well on both sides of the ice. Meanwhile, Cale Makar has three goals from the blue line this year, with six assists. His nine points on the season which is second on the team.

Meanwhile, Ryan Johansen has been great on the power play this year. He has four goals overall with an assist. Three of the goals and the one assist all come on the power play. The power play has been amazing for Colorado. They have scored six times this year on the power play, but they have 21 chances this year. The Avalanche have also been great on the man down. They have allowed just two goals on 27-man down chances, and still have three shorthanded goals. That means they have scored more when manned down than the other team.

Alexandar Georgiev will be in the net today for the Avalanche. He is 6-0-0 on the year with a 1.98 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage. Georgiev started the season great, allowing just four goals in the first four games with a shutout. In the last two games, he has allowed four goals in each of them, but he still took two wins.

Why The Penguins Will Win

It has been Bryan Rust leading the way for the Penguin this year. He has six goals this year on just 19 shots. Also, all five of them come in five-on-five situations. Meanwhile, Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby are still producing. Malkin has four goals this year and four assists. His eight points lead the team this year, with two assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Crosby has three goals this year with three assists. Two of those goals have come on the power play.

Jake Guentzel has been setting up the plays great this year. He is second on the team, in points this year, mainly due to his six assists this year. He also has one goal this year, but he has a minus-two rating on the year. Only four guys have more than one goal this year. Rust, Malkin, and Crosby all have over two goals, while Reilly Smith has two goals.

The Penguins have been great at getting shots on goal this year. They have 33 or more shots this year on goal in all but one game. The Penguins had 29 shots on goal in the one game and still won. They have also been solid at limiting shots. They have allowed under 30 shots in three of their sit games, but have allowed 34 or more in the other three.

One area of improvement for the Penguins this year is the power play. They have scored just twice on the power play this year, both coming in the second game of the year against the Capitals. They have had 16 chances this year on the power play with just two goals.

Tristan Jarry is slated to be in the net in this game. He is 1-3-0 on the season with a 2.81 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. He started the season strong with two games over a .910 save percentage in both games. In the last two games, he has struggled. Against the Red Wings, he saved just 23 of 27 and then against the Blues, he saved just 17 of 21 shots.

Final Avalanche-Penguins Prediction & Pick

The Avalanche come in undefeated on the season and for a good reason. They are scoring a ton of goals while defending very well. Tristan Jarry has struggled as of late. He is allowing shots on low volume. The Avalanche are going to give him a high volume of shots in this game. Further, Colorado has been solid on the power play and the Penguins are giving up plenty of chances on the power play. Take the Avalanche in this game.

Avalanche ML (-144)