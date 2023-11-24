It is a Central Division battle as we continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Wilds prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is a Central Division battle as the Colorado Avalanche faces the Minnesota Wild. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Wild prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Avalanche come into the game at 12-6-0 on the year. Last time out, they entered the game coming off a complete collapse against the Predators. With a one-goal lead against the Predators, Nashville scored twice in the final 45 seconds to take the win. Last time out, they faced the Canucks. The Canucks scored the first goal of the game, but the Avalanche would score twice in the first period to take the lead going into the second. In the second period, JT Miller would score to tie it up and make it 2-2 going into the third. In the third period, the Avalanche would score three times to take a 5-2 win.

Meanwhile, the Wild are 5-8-4 on the year. They come into the game losers of four straight games. Last time out, the Wild faced the Maple Leafs. In that game, the Wild scored first, but Auston Matthews would tie it up. Then Matthew Kines scored near the end of the first period to give the Maple Leafs the 2-1 lead in the game. After no scoring in the second period, the Maple Leafs made it 3-1 early in the third period. The Wild did not give up. they scored twice in two and a half minutes in the third to tie the game. Still, the Maples Leafs would get the goal in overtime, and take the win.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Wild Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -126

Minnesota Wild: +105

Over: 6.5 (-114)

Under: 6.5 (-106)

How to Watch Avalanche vs. Wild

Time: 8:30 PM ET/ 5:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Avalanche Will Win

The Avalanche's top points man is not a forward this year. That man is Cale Makar. He comes into the game with five goals and 24 assists to lead the team with 29 points. That total is tied for third in the NHL this year for total points. He has been great on the power play this year as well, with a goal and nine assists. The top line is also highly productive for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen comes in leading the team in goals this year. He has 12 goals on the season with 13 assists to give him 25 points on the year. Meanwhile, Nathan MacKinnon continues to be great. He has six goals and 17 assists on the year to give him 23 points. Rounding out the top line is Valeri Nichushkin who comes in with eight goals and nine assists on the year.

There is production outside the top line as well. Ross Colton comes into the game with six goals, which tied him for third on the team. He also has three assists on the year. Arttuir Lehkoenen has also been solid this year. He comes into the game with three goals and gives assists on the year. Finally, Devon Toews has been solid from the blue line. while he has just three goals, he has eight assits, to give him 11 points.

The Avalanche sit third in the NHL in goals scored this year, with 3.83 goals per game on the year. They have not been as strong on the power play as they would like. They are 18th in the NHL on the power play this year, with a 19.7 percent conversion rate and 14 power-play goals. On the penalty kill they have been solid. The Avalanche are fourth in the NHL with an 87.3 percent kill rate.

It will be Alexander Georgiev in the net today for the Avalanche. He leads the NHL in wins this year with an 11-5-0 record on the year. Still, he has a 3.01 goals against average and a .891 save percentage. Last time out he was solid, saving 27 of 29 shots in their win over the Canucks. It was just the second in his last eight games he was over .900 in save percentage.

Why The Wild Will Win

The Wild are 18th in the NHL in goals per game sitting at just 3.12 goals per game this year. They are led by Mats Zuccarello. He comes into the game leading the team in both points and assists this year. He has five foals this year while also having 14 assists for 19 points. Further, he has been solid on the power play this year with a goal and eight assists on the power play this season. Leading the team in goals this year is Joel Eriksson Ek. He has eight goals on the year, and with his seven assists, he has tied for second in the NHL in points scored this year. Also, he had four goals and an assist on the power play.

Kirill Kaprizov comes in tied with Eriksson Ek for second on the team in points. He had done it with ten assists on the year, plus five goals. Further, he also had been good on the power play. He has four goals and five assists when man up. Ryan Harman is second on the team in goals this year, coming into the game with seven. He has seven goals and four assists on the year for his 11 points. Meanwhile, Marco Rossi is the other player with over ten points this year. He had six goals and four assists on the year for his ten points.

The Wild are 24th in the NHL on the power play this year. They have scored ten goals while sitting with a 15.6 percent conversion rate. Still, the Wild are last in the NHL on the penalty kill this year, sitting a 65.5 percent kill rate this year.

It will be Filip Gustavsson in the net today for the Wild. He is 2-4-2 on the year with a 4.15 goals-against average while having a .882 save percentage. Last time out, Gustavon was great. He saved 30 of 31 shots in the game but would lose in a shootout.

Final Avalanche-Wild Prediction & Pick

The Avalanche are the far better team in this one. The Wild have been fair this year, but they are a middle-of-the-pack team on offense and defense this year. The major issue has been on the penalty kill. They are last in the NHL and the Avalanche will take advantage of that in this one.

Final Avalanche-Wild Prediction & Pick: Avalanche ML (-126)