We're as stoked as the actors for the new Avatar sequels.

Avatar sequels are on the way, as filming has resumed.

Star of the new movie, Stephen Lang, shared a photo celebrating the continuation of filming, Screen Rant reports. Plus, Zoe Saldaña provided an amazing update.

Zoe Saldaña and Stephen Lang resume filming on Avatar sequels

The new movie isn't set to hit theaters until December 2025 — so we'll have to wait a while. Still, it's great that it's resumed production not only on Avatar 3 but also on 4 and 5.

In his post, Lang wrote, “Deja Blu all over again.” It's accompanied by a photo of him in a motion capture suit and a Recom patch in full display.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Lang (@slang_711)

Most of the film was filmed with Avatar: The Way of Water, so the child actors didn't grow up too quickly. Additionally, a part of Avatar 4 has also been filmed for the same reasons.

Zoë Saldaña is also filming. She was seen in movie attire, ready to get to work.

Zoe Saldana and Stephen Lang have resumed filming on the ‘AVATAR’ sequels. ‘AVATAR 3’ in theaters in December 2025. pic.twitter.com/9khmPOieWw — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 1, 2024

Recently, she spoke with Collider about her excitement for the next film. When asked about the upcoming films, she said, “It's going to be amazing.”

The actress added, “Avatar 3, it's going to be amazing, and Avatar 4 and 5, it just gets crazy. It's true. It really does. He's blown our mind. This is his legacy project. We all thought it was Titanic, and it turned out that Avatar is his legacy, and for us to be a part of something so groundbreaking and trailblazing, it's like it's a legacy for us, too. So I'm excited to go back.”

So, there's a lot of Avatar on the way. Sure, we must wait a bit, but it'll be worth it as we gear up for 2025.