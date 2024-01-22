Avril Lavigne will embark on a 'Greatest Hits' tour this year.

Avril Lavigne has announced the “Greatest Hits” tour. As its title suggests, you can expect to hear her biggest hits like “Sk8er Boi” and “Girlfriend.”

A “Greatest Hits” tour

On January 22, Lavigne took to social media to announce her new tour. “Tour dates for 2024 baby!” the post began. “I'll be doing the Greatest Hits from all of my albums and along with some of your favorites, perhaps some special requests? And of course all of my friends are joining me!!!”

Tour dates for 2024 baby! I’ll be doing the Greatest Hits from all of my albums and along with some of your favorites, perhaps some special requests? And of course all of my friends are joining me!!! pic.twitter.com/WE1f1EQDHN — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) January 22, 2024

She revealed some of the tour's other featured artists. Simple Plan, All Time Low, Royal & the Serpent, and Girlfriends will join Lavigne on this tour.

The “Greatest Hits” tour will commence on May 22 with a show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The tour will continue through September 16 when Lavigne plays a show in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Before her next tour kicks off, though, Lavigne has to conclude the “Love Sux” tour. That ongoing tour is her seventh headlining tour and is in support of her album, Love Sux. It commenced on April 30, 2022, with a show in Orillia, Canada. In total, 60 shows will have been played. Lavigne also opened for the Backstreet Boys and Machine Gun Kelly in the past.

Throughout her career, Avril Lavigne has released seven studio albums. Those include Let Go, Under My Skin, and her self-titled 2013 album. The albums have been home to several big hits like the aforementioned “Sk8er Boi,” “Girlfriend,” and “Complicated.”

She has also won several awards in her career. At the Grammys, Lavigne has been nominated for eight awards including Song of the Year (for “Complicated”).