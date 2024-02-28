At the recent SAG Awards, Ayo Edebiri, accompanied by her co-star Jeremy Allen White from “The Bear,” walked away with the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series award, sparking curiosity about her journey and insights. During a red-carpet interview with Access Hollywood, Edebiri was asked what advice she would give to her younger self if given the chance, per TikTok.
Responding with her trademark wit and humor, Ayo Edebiri initially teased, “Imagine [if] I was like, ‘yes’,” playfully acknowledging the complexity of the question. However, she swiftly pivoted to a more nuanced response, invoking the intricate time-bending logic of Christopher Nolan's film “Tenet.”
“I would say nothing to her, obviously, just because of the rules of time travel,” Edebiri quipped, invoking the rules and paradoxes inherent in time-travel narratives. Drawing parallels with Nolan's mind-bending thriller, she humorously referenced the intricate and sometimes confounding nature of the film's plot, known for leaving audiences scratching their heads.
Edebiri's clever commentary not only entertained fans but also showcased her versatility as an actress, comedian, and television writer. Her ability to seamlessly blend humor with astute observations left many applauding her comedic prowess and quick thinking.
The reference to “Tenet,” known for its complex narrative and time-manipulating plot, struck a chord with fans who appreciated the nod to Nolan's filmmaking style. The film, released in 2020, follows a CIA operative's quest to prevent World War III by unraveling the mysteries of time-travel technology.
As Edebiri concluded her response, her co-star Allen White's amused reaction added to the lighthearted moment, cementing Edebiri's reputation for delivering humor with finesse. Fans hailed her witty commentary as yet another testament to her comedic brilliance, cementing her status as a rising star in the entertainment industry.