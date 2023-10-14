Babar Azam became a butt of jokes on social media after India crushed Pakistan in the 2023 Cricket World Cup fixture in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The severe criticism of the Pakistan cricket team came after the Green Army produced one of their worst performances against India in a World Cup.

The Babar Azam-led side produced a batting display that was very Pakistan-like at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat.

At 155/2, Pakistan had 300 in sight as two of its most senior batters, captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, were batting together in the middle.

As it appeared Pakistan was in control of the proceedings against the Indian bowlers, Mohammed Siraj produced a gem to dismiss Babar Azam, who fell for fifty off 58 balls.

Subsequently, the Pakistan middle order fell like nine-pins, with Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah emerging as the destroyers-in-chief of the Green Army's batting line-up.

Eventually, the Pakistan cricket team was dismissed for 191, with their last eight wickets adding only 37 runs on the scoreboard.

With India needing 192 to register their eighth successive victory over Pakistan in 50-over World Cups, the Men in Blue were off to a flier, with Rohit Sharma smashing the ball over the park.

Rohit Sharma, who struck a blistering hundred in the last match against Afghanistan, appeared in great nick as he dealt in boundaries and sixes throughout his knock in Motera.

The Pakistani bowlers were helpless in front of Rohit Sharma's onslaught as the Indians were on their way to a commanding win over their neighbors.

Though India lost Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in quick succession, with both contributing 16 runs each, Shreyas Iyer joined Rohit Sharma in the middle, and their 77-run partnership almost sealed the home team's triumph.

But against the run of play, Rohit Sharma, steadily moving toward his second consecutive century in this edition of the World Cup, lost his wicket to Shaheen Shah Afridi as he mistimed a slower ball from the premier Pakistan speedster.

After Rohit Sharma's departure, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul ensured there were no more hiccups for Team India, as the hosts completed a seven-wicket triumph with more than 19 overs to spare.

After the match, Rohit Sharma paid rich plaudits to his side's bowlers, who won India the match against Pakistan.

“The bowlers today as well set the game for us. Restricting them to 190 was a great effort. It was not a 190 pitch. At one stage we were looking at 280 or 290. Whoever gets the ball does the job for the team. We have got six individuals who can do the job. It cannot be everyone's day every day. The person having a good day has to finish the job,” he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“My job as captain has to be important. Whoever is doing the job on the day I have to figure out who is doing the job and go with him. It's only because the guys entering the World Cup got a lot of runs. The role clarity as well was great. We knew what to do. Entering the WC we didn't want to see what happened previously. We were very clear about what we wanted to do. The batters got the opportunity and made it count. The bowlers also did their job,” he added.

“I will keep my fingers crossed. We don't want to get too excited and also not get too low as well. It is a long tournament, nine league games and then the semis and final. Just have to keep the balance and go forward,” Rohit Sharma emphasized.

“I have said it before, for us it was an opposition [Pakistan] we wanted to play. Every opposition we come against they can beat you. We have to be good on that particular day. The past and future does not matter,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam slammed the batters for their below-par display against India.

“We started well, good partnership. We just planned to play normal cricket and build partnerships. Suddenly there was a collapse and we could not finish well. Not good for us, the way we started, our target was 280-290 but the collapse cost us. The total was not good. We are not up to the mark with the new ball. The way Rohit played, was an outstanding innings. We just tried to take wickets, but that didn't happen,” Babar Azam stated.

On the other hand, 1983 World Cup winner Sunil Gavaskar praised the Indian bowlers for enticing the Pakistan batters into false strokes.

“At 150 for 2, it looked like India were looking at another 100 runs on the board. What was most impressive was the persistence of India bowlers. Siraj, for example, in the over he got Babar Azam, was taken for a couple of boundaries but had the persistence to bowl that line around the off stump. Even Hardik Pandya with the wicket that he got,” Sunil Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“To be able to look for wickets was the most exciting part about what India has done. All five bowlers have picked up wickets. You're not just looking to restrict runs, yes, you don't want to concede runs but to be able to look for wickets despite being hit for boundaries was the reason why they've been able to restrict Pakistan to under 200 runs in 50 overs,” the batting legend added.