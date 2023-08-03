Gabby Windey found who she is giving her final rose to. The “Bachelorette” alum revealed that she is dating comedian and TV writer Robby Hoffman when she uploaded a slideshow of photos on Instagram Wednesday (Aug. 2).

“Told you I’m a girls girl!!” she wrote in the caption.

The reality star decided to tell her fans on social media after her sit-down interview on ABC's The View aired. She told the hosts that she had been “seeing someone for a couple of months” but she decided to keep who the person was to herself “because it is a bigger story and a bigger conversation because I’m dating a girl.”

“I think it was always a whisper in me that just got louder and louder, and I didn’t really know to pay attention to it. I think, you know, when this happens, there’s some shame, obviously, surrounding it,” Windey said during her sit-down interview on The View. “So I think I had to, a little bit, navigate through the shame, like, what is it? Where is it coming from? But ultimately, like I said, I always just want to kind of like, do me, do what I want, figure it out later.”

Joy Behar asked, “So is it girls now? That’s it, girls?”

“I think so,” Windey replied. “I think it’s just like, my girl. She’s the best.”

The reality star got more candid about her relationship with the comedian on her Instagram Story.

“Lots to say, honestly, and it's hard to get it out all right now,” she wrote. “I know everyone's been really curious about who I'm dating, and thank you. You know I love to, like, stir the pot and tease, but I did want to wait until I was ready because it is a larger conversation because I'm dating a girl.”

“I always just want to live my life honestly and have you all along with me,” she added.

Hoffman, who was openly gay prior to the announcement of her relationship with Windey, reposted the carousel of photos jokingly writing, “Guys some news… I am gay.”

Windey was previously featured as a contestant on The Bachelor Season 26 before becoming The Bachelorette in 2022 alongside Rachel Recchia. Erich Schwer proposed to Gabby Windey during the season 19 finale of “The Bachelorette.” That episode aired on September 20, 2022.

Take a look at Windey's post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvcqI34LR26/?