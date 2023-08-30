More information about the Josh Seiter has been revealed. The former “Bachelorette” contestant said he neglected updating his social media after a message from his “family” appeared on his Instagram account this week announcing his “death.” Seiter told TMZ that his main priority was finding out who hacked his account instead of updating it.

The message posted by his “family” read: “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua's unexpected passing. “As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world.”

“His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone. Although our heartache at Joshua's passing pains us beyond measure, we find comfort knowing that he is finally at peace,” the statement concluded.

Seiter spoke out 18 hours after the message was posted on his social media.

“Hey, guys. As you can see, I am alive and well. My account was hacked,” he said on Tuesday via a video post on Instagram. “For the last 24 hours, I've been trying desperately to get into it. Somebody was playing a cruel joke and mocking my mental illness and the struggles I've gone through with depression and suicide attempts.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I'm sorry for all the pain they caused when they made that post,” he continued. “I just got back into my account. I am going to do all I can with my team to try to identify who was behind this but again, I apologize for the confusion. And I will update you guys as more facts come in. Thank you, guys.”

According to TMZ, Setter's family refused commenting on the ordeal and they have not spoken out publicly since the incident. He also told the outlet that “he's a victim in all of this and makes no apologies.”

Josh Seiter competed on “The Bachelorette” in 2015. He was vying for the attention of then-bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe. Unfortunately, he did not stay on the show long as he was eliminated within the first week of the reality series.

Take a look at his full interview with the outlet below: