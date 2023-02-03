Turtle Rock Studios recently announced the end of post-launch support for Back 4 Blood, meaning the game will no longer get new updates or content.

On its website, Turtle Rock Studios had this to say about Back 4 Blood:

What an amazing year 2022 was for us. First off, we wanted to thank all of you for making Back 4 Blood what it is today. With three expansions – Tunnels of Terror, Children of the Worm, and River of Blood – we’ve traveled on a fantastic adventure together beyond the walls of Fort Hope. This phase of our war against the Ridden now comes to a close.

Turtle Rock Studios is actually pretty small for a studio making AAA games. We don’t have quite enough folks to continue working on Back 4 Blood content while we spin up another game – yes, another game! Given this, it’s time for us to put our heads down, get back in the lab, and get to work on the next big thing.

Turtle Rock Studios explained the reasoning behind them ending the game’s post-launch support. The studio’s small staff would not be able to provide content for the game while working on something else. As such, they decided to bring the post-launch support to an end, and focus entirely on “the next big thing.” At face value, players can take this as a good way to end support for a game that has run its course. In fact, it’s not really a goodbye, as the studio said that their various social media platforms will still be active.

However, although the news was sudden, it wasn’t really unexpected. One only needs to look at the various reviews that popped up on the game’s Steam page when this was announced. Some people called it empty, with others saying that it was abandoned. One reviewer even went so far as to install the game, go idle for a while just to be able to write a review, and posted about the announcement of the game’s end.

No matter how good or bad the game was, it’s still sad to see support for a game end. It may be part of a game’s life cycle, but it doesn’t make it any better. We can just hope the studio’s next game will be even better. Hopefully, too, it doesn’t end up with the reception Back 4 Blood received.

