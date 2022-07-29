Backbone One has a new PlayStation-licensed DualSense-inspired controller for playing your PlayStation games on your iPhone.

Backbone One – PlayStation Edition for PS Remote Play on Your iPhone

Get rid of your Razer Kishi and SteelSeries Stratus+ – there’s a new handheld controller in town. And it’s supposedly the best you can have if you’re using your mobile device to play your PlayStation games via PS Remote Play. Introducing the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition, a sleek-looking, DualSense-inspired officially licensed PlayStation controller for the iPhone designed specifically for PS Remote Play use. If you love the look and feel of the DualSense controller and wish you could use it on your mobile device, then the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition is for you.

Not using PS Remote Play? No problem. The Backbone One – PlayStation edition is just as good for App Store games as it is for PS Remote Play games. There are a lot of games compatible with the Backbone One – PlayStation edition in and out of the PlayStation Store. Finally, players can download the Backbone App on their phones for a customized PlayStation experience. Inside the app, you’ll see various PlayStation integrations, such as custom glyphs representing the iconic PlayStation shapes and the ability to browse hundreds of game titles. With the release of the PlayStation Edition, the Backbone App also introduces a dedicated PlayStation space for all updates and new releases for PlayStation.

The Backbone One is also powered by your iPhone, so there’s no need to charge the controller separately. Just make sure your mobile device has enough juice, and you’re good to go. For more information about Backbone One – PlayStation Edition, please check out: https://playbackbone.com/playstation. The game retails for $99.99, and comes with free access to Discord Nitro, Apple Arcade, and Google Stadia Pro – giving you enough things to do as soon as you make your purchase.