The couple has decided to split after a separation.

Things are over for Backstreet Boy AJ McLean and his wife, Rochelle DeAnna McLean.

After a separation back in March, it appears they are getting a divorce after 12 years together, PEOPLE reports. The couple were married in 2011 in Los Angeles.

Earlier in 2023, they posted a statement about separating.

“Marriage is hard, but worth it,” they said. “We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future. The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time. Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved.”

Since then, things have escalated. Like the separation, they announced the news on Instagram.

“As you all know we have been separated for over a year now,” they said. “While we have hoped for reconciliation, we have decided to officially end our marriage. It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision.”

The post continued with them elaborating on the future since the split is imminent.

“Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest way possible with friendship and co-parenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter,” they added. “We appreciate your kindness, respect, and privacy at this time.”

Hopefully, AJ McLean and Rochelle DeAnna McLean will be happier after all the dust settles.