Finally, it appears the Sphere in Las Vegas is booking artists left and right, as the Backstreet Boys have decided to perform a residency there in 2025. With the announcement, they will become the first pop artist to perform at the venue.

The nine-date residency, titled Backstreet Boys Into the Millennium, was announced by the Sphere on February 12, 2025. The shows will begin on Friday, July 11, and run through July 27.

“JUST ANNOUNCED: [Backstreet Boys] is heading Into The Millennium at [Las Vegas Sphere] this July. Relive your Y2K memories, but this time… LARGER THAN LIFE!” the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, read.

There will be ticket and travel packages through Vibee once again. They have done the same for several of the other Sphere residencies.

There will be a pre-sale for Backstreet Boys fan club members. Registration will close on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 10 am PT. The pre-sales will then begin for the first six shows on Tuesday, February 18, at 9 am Pt. The pre-sale for the final three shows will take place two hours later at 11 am PT.

Additionally, Ticketmaster will have a pre-sale as well. Registration for their pre-sale closes on Monday, February 17, at 10 pm PT. They will begin on Wednesday, February 19, at 9 am for the first six shows. The last four shows will have a pre-sale two hours later via Ticketmaster.

The Backstreet Boys' Sphere residency

Their upcoming Sphere residency is not the first time the Backstreet Boys have performed in Las Vegas. Previously, they performed the Larger Than Life residency from March 1, 2017, to April 27, 2019.

In that span, they performed 80 total shows. The first year included 32 shows. They then played 30 and 18 shows in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

The residency concluded right before the band embarked on their 10th concert tour, the DNA World Tour. The tour was huge, spanning over five years and consisting of 12 legs. Throughout that time, they performed 220 shows across the world.

Since their inception, the Backstreet Boys have been a touring machine. They have headlined 10 concert tours and two residencies, and embarked on a co-headlining tour with New Kids on the Block in 2011.

They have released 10 studio albums to date. The Backstreet Boys' most recent, A Very Backstreet Christmas, was released in October 2022. As the title suggests, it is their first-ever Christmas album.

The Sphere's history

The Sphere opened on September 29, 2023, with U2's start of their residency. They performed 40 shows at the high-tech venue through March 2, 2024.

Phish immediately took over following U2's residency, performing four shows there in April. Dead & Company then performed their first slate of shows there from May 16, 2024, to August 10.

The Eagles are currently residing at the Sphere. They will wrap up their itinerary on April 12, 2025, after 32 shows. Dead & Company will then become the first artist to perform two residencies at the Sphere, starting another residency there on March 20, 2025.

Kenny Chesney will then take over for 15 shows starting on May 22. He will wrap up on June 21, giving the Sphere a few weeks before the Backstreet Boys start their residency.