Bad Bunny is a popular rapper and songwriter who has released notable songs such as “Neverita,” “Titi Me Pregunto,” “Ojitos lindos,” “No Me Conoce,” “Gato de Noche” and many more. He is a three-time American Music Awards winner, one time Billboard Music Awards winner, and three-time Grammy Awards winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Bad Bunny’s net worth in 2023.

Bad Bunny’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $40 million

Bad Bunny’s net worth in 2023 is $40 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, was born on March 10th, 1994 in Almirante Sur, Vega Baja, Puerto Rico. As a child, he often attended church and was part of the choir group. Bad Bunny studied at University of Puerto Rico at Arecibo, where he took up audiovisual communication.

In 2013, Bad Bunny officially started his rapping career by posting a string of tracks on SoundCloud. Some of his first singles include “Get,” “Tentacion,” “Just Let Me Know” and “Diles.” While doing so, Bad Bunny was also spending his time working as a grocery bagger at a local supermarket. With some great singles on SoundCloud, it was not long before he was discovered by DJ Luian and signed to Puerto Rican record label Hear This Music.

After signing with the record label, Bad Bunny started to make waves in the Latin music scene. He released singles including “Soy Peor,” “Ahora Me Llama” and “Te Bote,” among others. Some of the tracks would go on to rank highly on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs charts. Later, the Puerto Rican rapper enjoyed collaborations with established performers including Karol G, Ozuna, Nicky Jam, Cardi B, J Balvin and Drake.

Bad Bunny’s collaboration with Cardi B and J Balvin saw them release the song “I Like It.” The track would reach the pinnacle of the Billboard Hot 100. Furthermore, the track also earned Bad Bunny his first Grammy Award nomination. “I Like It” also received a nomination for Top Hot 100 Song at the Billboard Music Awards.

In Bad Bunny’s collaboration with Drake, the two performers came up with the song “Mia,” which peaked at the fifth spot of the Billboard 100. “Mia” also headlined Bad Bunny’s debut studio album called X 100pre, which was eventually recognized by Rolling Stone as one of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. X 100pre also earned Bad Bunny another Grammy Award nomination for Best Latin, Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album.

While Bad Bunny had a great start to his rapping career, he hasn’t slowed down since then. The Puerto Rican rapper would drop notable singles including “La noche de anoche,” “Moscow Mule,” “Titi Me Pregunto,” “Dakiti” and many others. He also dropped more albums including YHLQMDLG, El Último Tour Del Mundo and Un Verano Sin Ti, all three of which earnen him Grammys. As of this writing, YHLQMDLG serves as Bad Bunny’s best selling album with over 2.2 million copies sold worldwide.

Aside from album sales, Bad Bunny also capitalizes on his world tours. In 2022, the three-time Grammy Award winner went on two tours within the calendar year, embarking on El Último Tour Del Mundo and World’s Hottest Tour. In total, Bad Bunny garnered over $435 million to break the record for the highest-grossing musical tour in a calendar year. Bad Bunny bags at least $2.7 million per concert, according to sources.

Furthermore, Bad Bunny also earns from his YouTube Channel which features his music videos. Currently, Bad Bunny has over 45.4 million subscribers and over 28 billion views. With his YouTube channel alone, the Puerto Rican artist could earn around $56 million annually, based on reports.

Apart from capitalizing on his earnings from YouTube, Bad Bunny has also made waves with his Spotify platform. In 2022 alone, Bad Bunny garnered 18.5 million streams to become Spotify’s top artist, his third consecutive such distinction. As per reports, the Puerto Rican artist has also earned a lucrative $36.2 million from the platform.

Given Bad Bunny’s popularity, it isn’t a surprise that he has expanded from rapping to acting. He has appeared in several notable projects including Bullet Train, F9: The Fast Saga, Cassandro, Narcos: Mexico and many more. According to IMDB, Bad Bunny is penciled to appear in more movies, including American Sole and El Muerto.

Aside from acting, Bad Bunny also found his way into wrestling with WWE. The rapper has made notable appearances at pay-per-views such as Royal Rumble and Wrestlemania. Furthermore, he also once held the WWE 24/7 Championship. Bad Bunny was rumored to earn at least $100,000 per appearance during his WWE run.

