Apple TV+'s hit show Bad Sisters has a second season on the way, but due to the current WGA writers' strike, so many projects are halting development as a result (especially those being written). Alas, Sharon Horgan, co-creator, writer, star, and producer of Bad Sisters, is still writing the forthcoming second season — here's how.

Bad Sisters is set in Dublin and follows a group of five sisters — Eva (Horgan), Grace (Anne-Marie Duff), Ursula (Eva Birthistle), Bibi (Sarah Greene), and Becka (Eve Hewson) — after the death of Grace's abusive and controlling husband, John Paul (Claes Bang). The sisters are then in the middle of a life insurance investigation and the series follows two timelines — present-day and pre-John Paul's death). Apple announced a renewal of the series on November 8, 2022.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Horgan revealed that she is still writing Bad Sisters Season 2 since it's a non-American show.

“We just had to down tools on all of our U.S. projects, and yeah, I feel kind of guilty [that] I still get to make a show in the U.K.,” said Horgan.

She continued, “Because it's really difficult for writers — not just financially, but also the fact that, you know, we love to write. It's kind of what stops us from going crazy.”

“I know that the Writers' Guild of Great Britain are really firmly in solidarity with the WGA so no WGGB writers will work on any projects that are in WGA jurisdiction, but yeah, it does feel strange to be continuing to work on something,” Horgan clarified.

Sharon Horgan, in addition to Bad Sisters, has acted in films such as Game Night and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. She also co-created, wrote, and serves as a producer on Motherland.