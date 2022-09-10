3 bold predictions for Baker Mayfield Panthers debut in Week 1 vs. Browns

Baker Mayfield’s Carolina Panthers debut will be one of the main storylines to open the NFL season. The Panthers are set to face the Cleveland Browns in Carolina in Week 1. Mayfield requested a trade after feeling disrespected by Cleveland’s willingness to move on from him as their QB. Mayfield reportedly offered some choice words for his former team. Although he denies that report, there is still destined to be tension between Baker Mayfield and the Browns.

Here is a look at 3 bold predictions for Baker Mayfield in his Panthers debut against the Browns.

3. Baker Mayfield records 2 touchdowns and throws for over 250 yards

Baker Mayfield wants to prove the Browns made a mistake by moving on from him. He’s going to feature no shortage of motivation heading into this matchup.

However, the Browns have a good defense and Christian McCaffrey is Carolina’s running back. As a result, Mayfield will have a difficult time posting monster numbers. But he should still be in line to post a pair of touchdowns while recording over 250 passing yards. He’s a talented QB who tends to get overlooked.

2. Mayfield tallies at least 175 passing yards in the second half

If you think the first prediction wasn’t bold enough, this one should suffice. Recording nearly 200 passing yards in a half of football is difficult without question. And it will be especially challenging against the stout Browns defense.

Baker Mayfield may realistically endure a lackluster first half as he tries to find his footing in Carolina. But he will have no intention of going down without a fight against his former team. Mayfield may need to lead a comeback in the second half for Carolina. And if the Panthers are trailing, they won’t be able to rely on the rushing game as much they may like.

That means Baker Mayfield will receive plenty of passing opportunities. With Cleveland preparing to limit Christian McCaffrey, Baker Mayfield will have to step up.

1. Baker Mayfield leads the Panthers to a narrow victory over the Browns

This could be a different story if Deshaun Watson was under center for the Browns. But with the controversial QB serving a suspension, Jacoby Brissett will be faced with defeating the Panthers on the road.

And say what you want about Baker Mayfield, but Carolina certainly has the QB advantage in this game. However, the Browns rushing attack and defensive prowess will keep them in the game. Mayfield and Carolina will have to play as well as they can in order to take care of business at home.

The majority of sports books have the Panthers listed as a home favorite. But they are not a heavy favorite by any means. This is going to be a competitive game throughout.

In the end, Baker Mayfield will lead the Panthers to a narrow victory over the Browns in Week 1. It won’t be easy, but Cleveland’s former QB has what it takes to get the job done.

Final thoughts

The Panthers’ odds of winning would decrease dramatically if Christian McCaffrey wasn’t able to play. The running back was listed as questionable last week ahead of the season opener. But McCaffrey was recently removed from the injury report and is ready to roll in Week 1, per Athlon Sports.

McCaffrey’s presence will be of the utmost importantance for Baker Mayfield and the Panthers against the Browns.