Baker Mayfield unleashes 75-yard bomb to Robbie Anderson as Panthers crawl back vs. Browns

After a sluggish opening half in his Carolina Panthers debut, Baker Mayfield has turned it around in the second half against the Cleveland Browns.

Mayfield has anchored a pair of touchdown drives in the fourth quarter, including one that culminated in quite a highlight reel play.

Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson caught the Browns secondary off guard as he waltzed on by into the open field to haul in a deep pass from Mayfield. He then took it from there, scoring a 75-yard receiving touchdown to trim the Browns’ lead to a mere two points.

Anderson and Mayfield have so far built keen chemistry in their first regular season game together in Carolina. The first-year Panthers passer has targeted Anderson eight times, and the versatile receiver has responded with five receptions for 102 receiving yards.

There sure was much speculation about whether Mayfield would go on to build quality chemistry with Anderson, especially as at one point in the offseason, the wideout did not have much interest in seeing the front office bring in the former No. 1 overall pick. But since Mayfield joined the Panthers organization, it has been so far, so good with his relationship with Anderson.

Following the Panthers’ home matchup against the Browns, Mayfield and company will turn their attention to a road clash with the New York Giants in Week 2.