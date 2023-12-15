A Baldur's Gate 3 advent calendar is now available.

Baldur's Gate 3 winning Game of the Year during The Game Awards 2023 was our, the players, gift to Larian Studios for giving us such a wonderful game. Now, it is their turn to give us gifts. There is now an official Baldur's Gate 3 Advent Calendar that gives players various free rewards every day, as long as they can finish a simple game.

Larian Studios recently released an online advent calendar that players can participate in. This calendar rewards players with various free rewards. There is, of course, a catch. To unlock said rewards, players must first complete a very simple game, a Christmas Memory Game. As with most memory games, players are presented with an even number of cards. They must then select two cards at a time to see if they will match. If they match, the player gets to keep the cards face up. If they don't match, the cards go face down again, and the player must select a new pair of cards. This continues until all cards have been matched. The memory part comes from remembering where the positions of matching cards are.

The number of cards increases as the days go by, so solving the game just gets harder and harder. Thankfully, players have an unlimited number of turns and retries to try and finish each day's memory game. As such, getting the free rewards is all but guaranteed.

Below are list of rewards that players can get from each day of the advent calendar (as of this article), as well as how many cards they must match to receive them

December 13, 2023 Number of Cards: Six (Three pairs) Rewards: Chapter 1 of How The Gremishka Stole Christmas

December 14, 2023 Number of Cards: Eight (Four pairs) Rewards: Ambience City Streets ST (WAV Sound File) Ambience City Streets Surround (WAV Sound File)

December 15, 2023 Number of Cards: Eight (Four pairs) Rewards: Baldur's Gate 3 OST Dark Corners (WAV Sound File)



This list will update until all of the rewards are available on December 24, 2023.

That's all the information we have about the free rewards players can get from the Baldur's Gate 3 Advent Calendar. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.