It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Ball State-Vanderbilt prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Ball State-Vanderbilt.

The Vanderbilt football program seems to be growing up before our eyes. What a special story coach Clark Lea and quarterback Diego Pavia are creating in Nashville. Not only is Vanderbilt a clear-cut bowl team; the Commodores are showing real upside and the potential to do some real damage in the SEC. Vanderbilt has already beaten Alabama, Jalen Milroe, and Kalen DeBoer this season, an amazing upset which captured the imagination of the college football community. Beyond that, however, Vanderbilt was able to follow up the Alabama win with a victory on the road against Kentucky. Vanderbilt was a 13-point underdog, reflecting the belief among the betting public that the Bama win was a one-hit wonder and that the Commodores were going to have a hangover effect in Lexington versus the Wildcats. That did not happen. Vanderbilt solidly outplayed UK to win on the road and show that the Commodores can actually string together quality performances in the SEC. This is not the “same old Vanderbilt” many fans and bettors are used to. This is a newer, tougher, more confident Vanderbilt team which is showing signs of being able to transform the Commodores into a legitimate upper-tier team in the SEC. When we say “upper-tier team,” we don't necessarily mean College Football Playoff-caliber, but we do mean a team which has a chance to win eight or nine games and finish in the top half of the 16-team conference. Vanderbilt being one of the eight best teams in the SEC is not something we have seen, heard, or read very often over the past few decades, but right now, that doesn't seem like a stretch based on what is happening on the field.

Here are the Ball State-Vanderbilt College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Ball State-Vanderbilt Odds

Ball State: +26.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1400

Vanderbilt: -26.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -4000

Over: 58.5 (-110)

Under: 58.5 (-110)

How to Watch Ball State vs. Vanderbilt

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Ball State Could Cover The Spread/Win

A Vanderbilt regression is bound to happen. Vanderbilt has required so much mental and physical energy these past two weeks from the Alabama and Kentucky victories that the Commodores are likely to jog through this cupcake game with a lot less intensity compared to the big SEC battles this team has had to engage in. You're going to see Vanderbilt players conserve energy in this game as a breather before a big month of November. It is simply natural for a team to pour everything into the biggest games on the schedule and then downshift in the less important, less sexy games. The spread is huge, and Vanderbilt might not deserve this much respect just yet. It's a lot to ask of Vanderbilt to cover a spread of nearly four whole touchdowns.

Why Vanderbilt Could Cover The Spread/Win

Vanderbilt is different this year. Diego Pavia, the do-everything quarterback who can make plays with both his legs and his arm, and who leads this team with a vibrance and firmness we haven't seen from other VU quarterbacks over the years, is going to be the reason Vanderbilt scores a ton of points in this game and covers the spread.

Final Ball State-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick

Our trust in Diego Pavia is considerable. Take Vanderbilt here.

Final Ball State-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick: Vanderbilt -26.5