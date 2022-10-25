Baltimore Ravens: 2 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Buccaneers

The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. The Ravens have had a rocky start to the season. But they currently sit at 4-3 and are atop the AFC North. Ahead of their matchup against the Buccaneers, here are our Ravens Week 8 predictions.

Over the first seven games of their season, the Ravens have had five games decided by five points or less. This is an accurate representation of the start that they have had.

In Week 7, the Ravens had their hands full with the Cleveland Browns. The secondary was challenged heavily by the Browns pass catchers, ultimately allowing three different receivers to record more than 70 receiving yards.

On the ground, the Ravens once again put on a show. The team played well, ultimately walking away with a narrow 23-20 victory, which stemmed from a missed field goal by Cade York.

The Ravens have a roster that is built to win now. Their upcoming schedule will prove just how good they are.

On Thursday night, they will be going to battle against a Buccaneers team that has something to prove.

Led by Tom Brady, the Buccaneers have severely underperformed as they currently sit at 3-4. They are coming off of a tough loss to the Carolina Panthers, who are now in their post-Christian McCaffrey era.

Heading into the season, both teams had Super Bowl aspirations. Neither team has gotten off to a hot start, but Thursday night could help change that narrative.

Here are two bold predictions for the Ravens on Thursday night

2. Ravens TE Mark Andrews gets back on track

Mark Andrews has quickly solidified himself as one of the best tight ends in the NFL. Over the first seven games of the season, he has recorded 39 receptions for 455 receiving yards and five touchdowns. His five receiving touchdowns are tied for the fourth most in the NFL.

But even amid Andrews success, he has still struggled at times. In Week 7, he was non-existent on the stat sheet. While he played a large role in the run game, he left the game with zero receptions on just two total targets.

Andrews could look to get back on track against the Buccaneers.

Throughout the season, Jackson has relied on Andrews early and often. He has targeted him at least 10 times in four of their seven games this season. In each game he has recorded double-digit targets, he has recorded at least 80 receiving yards, and has reached the end zone in each contest. This has played a significant role in him being the teams leading receiver.

When Andrews gets going, the offense as a whole feels the effects. The run game can open up, and Jackson can push the ball down the field even more.

If Andrews can return to form and have another big game, the Ravens offense could be in for a big day.

1. Ravens RB Gus Edwards has another big day

In the absence of J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards has looked to step in as Ravens RB1.

Much like Dobbins, Edwards suffered a torn ACL last season. Before last week, he was still on the practice squad, working to get back to full speed. In his first game of the season, he looked ready to wreak havoc on opposing defenses. Edwards finished the day rushing for 66 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

Past Edwards, the rest of the Ravens running backs struggled to get going. Justice Hill and Kenyan Drake combined for just 31 rushing yards on 16 carries.

Even with Jackson throwing for 1,397 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, the Ravens offense has found its success on the ground. This may be due to a lack of available pass-catching options leading to the offense needing to run more, but regardless, this team has found success.

Jackson and the Ravens offense are at their best when there is another reliable runner in the backfield. Edwards looks to be the next player to take on that role.

The Buccaneers run defense was among the best in the NFL before last week’s matchup against the Panthers. But they struggled heavily in Week 7, allowing the Panthers new backfield duo of D’Onta Foreman and Chubba Hubbard to rush for 165 yards and one touchdown.

Now the Buccaneers will be forced to deal with Jackson and Edwards. This could lead to Edwards having a big day on the stat sheet. If all goes to plan, he could surpass 100 rushing yards in just his second game of the season. He could also find himself in the endzone once again.

Even with his struggles last week, Drake could also be in line for a solid performance. The Ravens could look to just pound the rock against a Buccaneers defense that is already coming off of a bad showing.