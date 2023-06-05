Bam Margera, one of the former stars of MTV's Jackass, has been placed on what's called a 5150 psychiatric hold in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

Apparently LAPD officers tracked down Margera on Sunday afternoon using GPS phone tracking, and they ultimately found him at a popular LA eatery, Trejo's Tacos, owned by actor Danny Trejo.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The law enforcement officers spoke with Bam, according to TMZ, and determined that his erratic speech and behavior — along with recent suicidal threats he'd made — deemed it warranted to call in a psychiatric evaluation team, who called for the 5150 psychiatric hold.