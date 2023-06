Margera was then taken to a mental health facility, where he can remain for up to 72 hours by law, although it's unclear if he's still presently there receiving treatment.TMZ also reported on Margera's mental struggles last week, when he threatened to smoke crack until he died if he didn't get to see his son. Margera is in the middle of a divorce from his wife Nikki, and he has also been posting about the hard time on social media. According to a post he put out last week, his estranged wife won't let him see their son.On Sunday, Margera's brother, Jess Margera, put out his own tweet, pleading for anyone with information on Margera's whereabouts to come forward. Jess said his brother sent a text to family members that made them fear he was suicidal.

If anyone in the LA area knows of bams current whereabouts or a hotel he might be at please call the LAPD immediately. I am trying to get them to ping his phone but as usual it’s a whole huge process and I don’t think we have that kind of time. If you guys could all retweet this… — Jess Margera (@jessmargera) June 4, 2023

Bam Margera has had other concerning incidents involving law enforcement and family members recently as well. Hopefully he will now be able to get the help he needs.