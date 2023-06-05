Bam Margera, one of the former stars of MTV's Jackass, has been placed on what's called a 5150 psychiatric hold in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

Apparently LAPD officers tracked down Margera on Sunday afternoon using GPS phone tracking, and they ultimately found him at a popular LA eatery, Trejo's Tacos, owned by actor Danny Trejo.

Live and breathe sports?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

The law enforcement officers spoke with Bam, according to TMZ, and determined that his erratic speech and behavior — along with recent suicidal threats he'd made — deemed it warranted to call in a psychiatric evaluation team, who called for the 5150 psychiatric hold.

Margera was then taken to a mental health facility, where he can remain for up to 72 hours by law, although it's unclear if he's still presently there receiving treatment.TMZ also reported on Margera's mental struggles last week, when he threatened to smoke crack until he died if he didn't get to see his son. Margera is in the middle of a divorce from his wife Nikki, and he has also been posting about the hard time on social media. According to a post he put out last week, his estranged wife won't let him see their son.On Sunday, Margera's brother, Jess Margera, put out his own tweet, pleading for anyone with information on Margera's whereabouts to come forward. Jess said his brother sent a text to family members that made them fear he was suicidal.

Bam Margera has had other concerning incidents involving law enforcement and family members recently as well. Hopefully he will now be able to get the help he needs.