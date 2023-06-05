Bam Margera, one of the former stars of MTV's Jackass, has been placed on what's called a 5150 psychiatric hold in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.
Apparently LAPD officers tracked down Margera on Sunday afternoon using GPS phone tracking, and they ultimately found him at a popular LA eatery, Trejo's Tacos, owned by actor Danny Trejo.
The law enforcement officers spoke with Bam, according to TMZ, and determined that his erratic speech and behavior — along with recent suicidal threats he'd made — deemed it warranted to call in a psychiatric evaluation team, who called for the 5150 psychiatric hold.
If anyone in the LA area knows of bams current whereabouts or a hotel he might be at please call the LAPD immediately. I am trying to get them to ping his phone but as usual it’s a whole huge process and I don’t think we have that kind of time. If you guys could all retweet this…
— Jess Margera (@jessmargera) June 4, 2023
Bam Margera has had other concerning incidents involving law enforcement and family members recently as well. Hopefully he will now be able to get the help he needs.