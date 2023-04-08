Bam Margera is in legal trouble once again after being accused of threatening to kill a man named Daniel Cardenas. According to legal documents, Margera allegedly burst into Cardenas’ Oceanside, CA home in the middle of the night, threatening to use brass knuckles to end his life. The reason behind the outburst? Cardenas had reportedly been having “very loud sex” in the home where Margera’s girlfriend and her daughter were staying following the former skateboarder’s domestic violence arrest, Page Six confirms.

Cardenas claims that after he was threatened, his roommate came to his aid and forced Bam Margera to leave. However, Margera allegedly returned 90 minutes later, slammed Cardenas’ door open, and made another death threat. This time, he reportedly gave Cardenas only 12 seconds to leave while shoving a clenched fist with a handful of rings in his face.

Cardenas suspects that Margera was upset about the loud sex because Jessica, Margera’s girlfriend, had told him about it and her daughter had overheard it. However, Cardenas makes it clear in the legal documents that this in no way justifies Margera’s violent behavior. “It of course gives him no right to attack me, threaten my life, or kick me out of a home he has no rights to,” he wrote.

As a result of the alleged threats, Cardenas has obtained a temporary restraining order against Margera. Margera has not yet commented on the accusations, and it’s unclear if he will face any legal consequences for his actions. This is not the first time that Margera has found himself in legal trouble; he was recently arrested for domestic violence and has a history of substance abuse and erratic behavior.