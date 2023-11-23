Here are all of the Bandai Namco Black Friday Sale and Cyber Monday Sale that's happening on all storefronts and platforms this weekend.

Bandai Namco will be having a massive celebration for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday as they offer a sale on their games and merchandise throughout the weekend on all platforms across multiple digital storefronts. Check out all of the Bandai Namco Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale discounts you can get below.

Bandai Namco Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

Up to 75% off is offered for Bandai Namco titles and merchandise through discounts across multiple different platforms during this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, through November 28, 2023. Here are just some highlights for this Black Friday Sale:

PS5

Dark Souls III Standard Edition – 50% off at $29.99

– 50% off at $29.99 Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Edition- 25% off at $44.99

25% off at $44.99 ONE PIECE ODYSSEY Deluxe Edition – 60% off at $33.99

– 60% off at $33.99 Park Beyond Visioneer Edition – 25% off at $59.99

Xbox Series X

Dark Souls III Standard Edition – 50% off at $29.99

– 50% off at $29.99 DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – 50% off at $9.99

– 50% off at $9.99 SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection Deluxe Edition – 30% off at $59.49

– 30% off at $59.49 PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ – 50% off at $9.99

Nintendo Switch

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – 50% off at $9.99

– 50% off at $9.99 Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster – 30% off at $34.99

– 30% off at $34.99 PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC – 67% off at $9.89

– 67% off at $9.89 JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Deluxe Edition – 60% off at $27.99

Steam

Dark Souls III Standard Edition – 50% off at $29.99

– 50% off at $29.99 DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Standard Edition – 50% off at $9.99

– 50% off at $9.99 ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 – 75% off at $9.99

– 75% off at $9.99 PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC – 67% off at $4.99

Enjoy these deals throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday and get the most out of your money playing video games. Meanwhile, check out these exclusive merchandise found on the online Bandai Namco website if you want to decorate your gaming space with official toys from your favorite Bandai Namco franchises. Take 10% off more by using the code SAVE10:

PAC-MAN X Orlinski: The Official Sculpture – 88% off at $1.99

– 88% off at $1.99 Tales Of Arise – Soundtrack Vinyl Collection – 58% off at $12.59

If you're a Bandai Namco fan, which one of these are you snagging this weekend?