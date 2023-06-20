Dying to see Barbie early? Certain theaters will be hosting early-access screenings of Greta Gerwig's latest film starring Margot Robbie.

Fandango announced early-access screenings, dubbed “Blowout Party” screenings, that will take place on Wednesday, July 19. The screenings appear to be standard showings of the film, just a day before the Thursday preview screenings that take place the next day. It's not unusual for films to do this, as putting fancy packaging (or a name for the event) over standard screenings may generate more interest. Plus, who doesn't love seeing a movie early?

Nothing big planned… just a giant blowout party with all the Barbies, and planned choreography, and a bespoke song. 😉💕 Get your tickets to the #BarbieTheMovie early access screenings NOW: https://t.co/UZiz0vUzqJ pic.twitter.com/iDvQgxfOn3 — Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) June 20, 2023

Barbie is set to release on July 21 opposite Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. As of now, long-range box office projections have Barbie beating out Nolan's latest. Tom Cruise and Co. will be in their second week with Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, so it's smart of Warner Bros. to try and maximize their profits while they can.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Greta Gerwig's latest film revolves around Barbie (Margot Robbie) in her quest for self-discovery. But she's not alone, as Ken (Ryan Gosling) is also there. Additionally, each of the dolls has numerous variants featured in the film played by various A-listers. Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, and Dua Lipa are just a few of the names playing versions of Barbie. As for Ken, John Cena, Simu Liu, and Kingsley Ben-Adir are just a few of the names playing Ken dolls. Michael Cera and Emerald Fennell will play different dolls, Helen Mirren narrates the film, and Will Farrell will play the Mattell CEO.

Barbie will be released on July 21.