The Oscars will arrive in a few days, and some new presenters have just been announced.
This year, cast from Barbie led the way in handing out the gold statues, Digital Spy confirms. It consists of alums Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, and Issa Rae. Plus, Kate McKinnon was announced earlier.
Gosling and Ferrara are nominated for Best Supporting categories, so we may see them getting awarded. Gosling will also perform I'm Just Ken from the motion picture. So, either way you look at it, there will be a lot of Barbie influence in the show.
Meet your third slate of presenters for the 96th Oscars.
Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 10th at a new time, 7e/4p! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/FFVZEACIqs
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2024
Beyond that, there are plenty of other celebrities.
Celebrities presenting at the Oscars
One surprise is Ariana Grande, who we all know from music. However, she's the star of the new Wicked movie.
Additional presenters include Emily Blunt, Cynthia Erivo, Sally Field, Ben Kingsley, Melissa McCarthy, Issa Rae, Tim Robbins, Steven Spielberg, Mary Steenburgen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, Christoph Waltz, and Forest Whitaker.
Other names announced include Mahershala Ali, Nicholas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong'o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Catherine O'Hara, Octavia Spencer, Ramy Youssesf, and Sam Rockwell.
Also, Zendaya and Michelle Yeoh were named as the first group of Oscar presenters.
Jimmy Kimmel will host the 96th Academy Awards that will air this Sunday, March 10, at 7 pm EST on ABC. It will be held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.