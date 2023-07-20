Lady Bird and Barbie director Greta Gerwig is gearing up to helm two Narnia films based on the iconic C.S. Lewis book series, but she has provided a disappointing update for those awaiting it.

Speaking to Total Film for their Inside Total Film podcast, Gerwig seemed to reveal that she's still very early on in the process. When asked if the Narnia films would be as “wondrous” as her Barbie film, Gerwig replied, “I don't know.”

She continued, “I haven't even really started wrapping my arms around it. But I'm properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start. I think when I'm scared, it's always a good sign. Maybe when I stop being scared, it'll be like, ‘Okay. Maybe I shouldn't do that one.' No, I'm terrified of it. It's extraordinary. And so we'll see, I don't know.”

Later in the interview, Gerwig added that her stop in Narnia wouldn't be the endgame for her. “I hope to make all different kinds of movies in the course of the time I get to make movies, which — it's a long time, but it's also limited,” Gerwig said. “I want to do big things and small things and everywhere in between, and having another big canvas is exciting and also daunting.”

Throughout her career as a filmmaker, Greta Gerwig has always made different films. Her first solo directorial feature, Lady Bird, was a coming-of-age film. Little Women was an adaptation of the iconic novel, and Barbie is a meta-commentary by way of The Truman Show. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star in Gerwig's Barbie film.

Barbie will be released on July 21.